Reedsburg woman sentenced for OWI with a child

A Reedsburg woman was found guilty Wednesday of drunken driving with a child in her vehicle.

Sara L. Gordon, 43, had initially been charged with a felony count of a third-offense operating while intoxicated with a child in the car, but the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office amended her charges. Prosecutors filed a new criminal complaint May 13 reducing the charge to a first offense.

Misdemeanor counts of driving with a prohibited alcohol content with a passenger under 16 and resisting an officer were dismissed, but “read in,” which means they were considered by Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock during sentencing.

According to the criminal complaint, someone who suspected Gordon of driving drunk with a child in her Ford Edge SUV called police to report her in August 2021. When Gordon was pulled over by Reedsburg police officers in the parking lot of Oakwood Terrace Apartments, 2109 Viking Drive, she told an officer she had not been drinking since the night before and offered to engage in sobriety tests.

An adult came to the car and took the 5-year-old child away. The officer conducted a breath test on Gordon and found a 0.147% result.

Gordon had been driving to drop off the child when she was called by the adult who reported her. The adult suspected Gordon of drinking and said so, prompting Gordon to turn around toward her home. Gordon told police she had “sipped” a glass of wine over two hours, to which the officer replied that it wasn’t possible for her to be at that high of an alcohol level after drinking a glass of wine.

“Okay,” she replied and again told police she drank a single full glass of wine.

Gordon was arrested after failing sobriety tests. According to court records, Gordon was convicted of drunken driving in May 2000 in the state of New Jersey. She was also arrested for drunken driving in December 2010 in Oregon, which was dismissed after she fulfilled a diversion agreement allowed under Oregon state statute.

Screnock sentenced Gordon to 20 days in Sauk County Jail to begin on or before Nov. 4. The jail time includes Huber release privileges. She was ordered to install an ignition interlock device in her vehicle for 15 months immediately upon regaining her driver’s license, which will also be revoked for 15 months. Screnock also ordered Gordon to undergo an alcohol and other drug assessment and provide a DNA sample.