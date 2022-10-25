Reedsburg woman sentenced for OWI with children

A Reedsburg woman facing multiple charges connected to her driving under the influence of drugs was recently sentenced in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Alisha Raye Markley, 40, was arrested twice in one week in July for separate incidents in which she was charged with driving erratically and later accused of placing children in danger.

Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko ordered Markley to probation during the hearing Oct. 17, staying any prison time for shorter stays instead at Sauk County Jail. Markley was found guilty after pleading to a third-offense OWI with a child under 16 in the car, possession of narcotic drugs and a third-offense OWI.

The remaining charges of third OWI with a child and five counts of misdemeanor bail jumping were dismissed, but “read in,” which means they were considered in sentencing.

Klicko ordered Markley to serve eight years of probation while undergoing any counseling recommended by her probationary agent as well as an alcohol and other drug assessment and treatment. Markley must enroll in and successfully complete the Sauk County Adult Treatment Court and is prohibited from possessing any alcohol or controlled substances.

As part of the probation for the third offense of intoxicated driving, Markley was ordered to report to Sauk County Jail for 150 days with Huber release privileges. She has 14 days of jail credit for time already served. Markley must maintain absolute sobriety and provide a DNA sample.

Klicko ordered that Markley’s driver’s license be revoked for four years and that she install an ignition interlock device immediately as well as upon receiving her license.

According to the criminal complaint:

Markley was driving erratically around 5:15 p.m. July 22 when motorists called police to report a white sedan driving erratically south along U.S. Highway 12 and weave across the roadway while varying in speeds from 30 to 70 mph. At one point, because other drivers could not use the passing lane due to the deviations, there were 10 vehicles lined up behind her with hazard lights on.

A Sauk County sheriff’s deputy responded to a West Baraboo residence after witnesses said Markley pulled into a driveway there. She was sitting behind the steering wheel with her mouth open, snoring, as the deputy spoke to a man who came out of the home and identified Markley.

The man told the deputy that a 7-year-old came to the door of the home crying. The child had been in the car with Markley. Another adult saw a 1-year-old in the vehicle and removed the baby before the vehicle began rolling toward the nearby Baraboo River. One person managed to put the vehicle in park and shut it off despite Markley being asleep in the driver’s seat.

Markley underwent field sobriety tests during which she joked about propping her eyes open as she fought to stay awake. She claimed a prescription medication made her tired. The deputy noted white powder on Markley’s lips during the field tests. She was taken to SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo for a blood draw before being transported to Sauk County Jail.

Three days later, deputies responded to calls around 10 p.m. from a driver along County Highway P and Country Bumpkin Road in Wisconsin Dells. The driver said a black pickup truck went into the ditch and was driving west, nearly smashing a mailbox and hitting a guardrail.

Markley was driving the truck when the deputy performed a traffic stop along County Highway H in Reedsburg. She claimed to have taken two types of prescription medications. While the deputy noted in the complaint that Markley was exhibiting drunken behavior and failed field sobriety tests, a preliminary breath test for alcohol resulted in a reading of zero.

Markley was cited for her first OWI July 26 and entered a no contest plea Oct. 10. As part of that forfeiture, she owes $9,419 to the court and her driver’s license was revoked for six months.