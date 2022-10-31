Remembering Hiroshima from Baraboo during National Aviation History Month

The day before the atomic bomb fell on Hiroshima, First Lieutenant Garvin Kowalke woke up. It was Aug. 5, 1945. He woke up on base, part of the Twentieth Air Force, in the Mariana Islands, 1,500 miles from Japan. Kowalke awoke and got himself and his flymates ready to fly weather reconnaissance over Hiroshima.

“It wasn’t really talked about much,” Kowalke later remembered, “but even so, we did feel that what we were doing would end the war and solve all our problems at that time.”

The crew climbed aboard the B-29 with Kowalke at the controls. The plane’s name was "City of Baraboo."

November is National Aviation History Month. Baraboo has some aviation history. Kowalke was a Baraboobian and is buried up at Walnut Hill Cemetery.

“For much of the world, 1945 is yesterday,” said Wisconsin Veterans Museum director Chris Kolakowski. “Generations before us built the world we live in today, and it is important to remember that we stand on their shoulders – as future generations will on ours.”

Kowalke enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1942 and later in the US Air Force, serving the country for 28 years. He flew in three wars (World War II, Korean, Vietnam) and earned the Distinguished Flying Cross, four Air Medals, and the Purple Heart. He achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel before retiring in 1970.

After retiring, he settled in Baraboo, where he served as the Sauk County director for the Wisconsin Emergency Management Agency for 15 years. He retired from that position in 1985. He lived to the age of 90, dying in 2011 at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veteran’s Hospital in Madison, where the Wisconsin Veterans Museum also resides.

The reconnaissance mission was, Kowalke recalled, “a rather uneventful run.” He delivered his report on Hiroshima – clear conditions. The next day the Enola Gay carried a bomb, nicknamed Little Boy. It was released over Hiroshima at 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 6, 1945. One minute later it exploded.

It was July 25, 1945 when the War Department instructed General Carl Spaatz, commander of Strategic Air Forces in the Pacific, to use two atomic bombs on Japan, “as soon as weather will permit visual bombing.” The targets, chosen for their military and industrial significance, were Hiroshima, Kokura, Niigata, and Nagasaki. Nagasaki was bombed on Aug. 9. Japan surrendered to the Allies on Aug. 15.

Kowalke piloted the City of Baraboo to help end the war.

“I had a real desire to be a pilot,” Kowalke said.

He was interviewed by the Sauk County Historical Society in 2005 by Peter Shrake and Bill Schuette. Kowalke was born on a farm in North Freedom.

“Planes were flying over the Dells; they came over the farm, and I just loved airplanes,” he told the Sauk County Historical Society. “For some reason, I said, ‘I think I’ll go be a pilot.’” He went and became a pilot.

World War II arrived.

“Our first mission was up in Hokkaido, and that was the longest mission a B-29 had ever flown – it was over 20 hours.”

One of the largest aircrafts of WWII, the Boeing B-29 Superfortress was an American four-engine, propeller-driven heavy bomber. It was designed for high-altitude strategic bombing and excelled at low-altitude night incendiary bombing.

“We came up and blasted out a big manufacturing plant. We burned that out,” Kowalke recalled.

He had many missions. Many of them, harrowing.

“Our fifth mission was a dandy. I think that was the only mission where a B-29 had ever looped,” he recalled proudly.

It was near Tokyo – bombs, fire, wind, smoke, air.

“We got the wildest damn ride I’ve ever had in a bomber like that.”

They made it back to base. The end of the war was soon near.

“I flew the weather reconnaissance the day before to make sure ‘is it storming over Hiroshima?’. I came back that night,” he said, “so they got all the information.”

The next day the bomb blast destroyed the city. Between 60,000 and 70,000 died in the blast and the subsequent firestorm. Nearly 70% of the city’s buildings were destroyed. The devastation covered 4.7 square miles.

The day after the bombing, Kowalke and his crew headed out again on the City of Baraboo to check radiation levels.

“When I looked at the whole thing you get sick about it,” he remembered. “Wondering what the hell are you there for, and why. Why the countries can’t work together and start improving themselves.” He stated. “I have some real deep thoughts on that.”

A post-script: Kowalke, a Wisconsinite, was above Hiroshima not realizing that U.S. Navy Ensign John J. Hantschel, a Wisconsinite from Appleton, was on the ground in Hiroshima. A prisoner of war, with 11 other Americans, Hantschel was in a prison 400 yards from the hypocenter of the bomb blast. His body was never identified. He is commemorated in the Court of the Missing in Hawai’i.

“We want to appreciate what veterans did,” Wisconsin Veterans Museum director Chris Kolakowski said. “Honor their legacy. Learn their lessons for the future.”

On Kowalke’s gravestone at the cemetery in the city of Baraboo – are depictions of the airplanes he proudly flew.

To read the full interview Kowalke had with the Sauk County Historical Society, it can be found here.