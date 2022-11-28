Request delays sentencing of Richland Center woman guilty of 2019 homicide

Prolonging the time until the day she might know how long she will spend in prison for the shooting death of a Westfield man, Amber M. Lundgren appeared in court Monday to ask to perform a presentence investigation (PSI) alternative to the one completed by the prosecutors.

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock approved the request and sentenced Lundgren, 38, of Richland Center, for a separate felony offense during the hearing.

Attorney Andrew Martinez and Sauk County District Attorney Michael Albrecht agreed to the terms of the no contest plea, which called for Lundgren pleading no contest to the count of bail jumping. The charge was filed in September 2021.

“The court finds it as an egregious violation of a significantly important bond condition,” Screnock said.

Lundgren was charged with first-degree homicide in October 2019 for the death of 37-year-old Christopher Lytle. During her initial appearance, Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett set her bond at $500,000 cash.

After a preliminary hearing in January 2020, Martinez requested a new judge in the case, which was granted a month later, when Screnock was assigned as judge. In September 2020, Screnock granted a request for reduced bond to $250,000 cash, then another reduction to $10,000 cash bail a month later.

Conditions of the bond required that Lundgren have no contact with any member of Lytle’s family, not leave the state, live with her parents Ginger and Mark Trefren, surrender her passport, wear a GPS electronic monitoring device, not possess firearms or have any in the home and report daily to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office every day between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m.

Lundgren was released on bond in November 2020. Ten months later, while awaiting a delayed jury trial, Lundgren did not meet the conditions of her bail when she failed to report to the sheriff’s office and deputies notified Sauk County. She later turned herself in, around noon that day, claiming that the busy first day of school for her children caused her to forget.

Screnock credited Lundgren for reporting herself and not committing any crimes before violating her bond condition, but said the maximum penalty was necessary to emphasize her threat to the public after her actions against Lytle.

“Given what I know about her character and having sat through the jury trial and heard all of the testimony at that trial and all of the events of the day, I am satisfied that both for the protection of the public and to recognize the gravity of the offense, and in recognition of Ms. Lundgren’s character, which is that she essentially executed an innocent man in the middle of nowhere…the court does sentence Ms. Lundgren to six years in the Wisconsin state prison system.”

Her bail was revoked Sept. 7, 2021. Screnock ordered a $50,000 cash bond. She has remained in jail since then.

Lundgren was found guilty by a jury in May after four hours of deliberation. The charges of first-degree intentional homicide and carrying a concealed weapon were filed after police tracked down Lundgren. She faces life imprisonment for the homicide charge.

Investigation began after a caller reported a body was lying in a turnaround area of North Hein Road near Levee Road in the town of Fairfield. Detectives found Lundgren after security at the Baraboo Ho-Chunk casino reported seeing Lytle get into a vehicle on surveillance footage. The video showed a white sedan with a plate number.

Detectives interviewed Lundgren days later. Det. Drew Bulin said during testimony at the jury trial that Lundgren changed her story continually as they questioned her, eventually claiming self-defense when Lytle, who she had dated years earlier, allegedly attempted to sexually assault her.

Martinez argued during the trial that Lundgren was the victim of a previous sexual assault and an abusive husband. When Lytle made unwanted sexual advances, Martinez claimed, Lundgren reacted out of self-defense. Her lying was consistent with someone who experienced trauma and dealt with it by pretending it never happened, he said.

Prosecutors argued Lundgren planned Lytle’s death out of some type of loyalty to her husband, David, at the time. The pair separated, text messages showed, after her husband had been in a romantic relationship with another person. Despite living apart, they corresponded and eventually again exchanged romantic and sexual messages. David also visited Lundgren during her time in Sauk County Jail. Video and audio recordings of the conversations were played during the trial.

Messages showed David instructing Lundgren to pursue men on dating apps. She would ask him questions about the profiles. One of the men testified during the trial, claiming the pair had attacked him. Martinez refuted the man’s testimony, arguing there were likely falsehoods in his account of the day.

The only person who could recount from firsthand experience what happened that night in September 2019 was Lundgren, who told detectives that she picked Lytle up from the casino parking lot before driving around with him as he gave directions. Lundgren claimed that during their time together in the vehicle, Lytle asked if she wanted to smoke marijuana and began to physically touch her. When she refused his sexual advances, Lundgren said, he began to strike her.

The vehicle was parked on North Hein Road when Lytle exited the passenger side of the car and opened Lundgren’s door, dragging her from the driver’s seat to the ground in an attempt to sexually assault her. When she struggled and managed to get away, she rushed back to her car and a .38 special handgun in her purse, firing at Lytle in fear for her life. She left the area and threw the spent cartridges from the firearm in her parents' dumpster. That is what Lundgren claims happened.

Evidence gathered by experts indicates otherwise, Albrecht said during the trial. The trajectory of the two bullets that went through Lytle’s head and neck were from the back and pointed downward. Lundgren likely walked up behind Lytle as he was standing with his back turned to her and shot with the gun close to his head, Albrecht argued. A second shot was likely taken with the gun on his skin as he lay dying in the dirt, Albrecht said.

Forensic Pathologist Robert Corliss testified for the DA that the shots were “execution style.”

Prosecutors argued that the toxic relationship with her now ex-husband drove her to the action. As a way to prove her loyalty, she lured and then killed a man from a past relationship.

While sentencing in that case had been scheduled for Monday, it was delayed after the request for an alternative presentence investigation. Information is gathered by someone hired to create more understanding of the person’s life, from their past to present, and can include an interview about their feelings toward their actions. Prosecutors generally contract someone with a history of correctional work.

Albrecht agreed to rescheduling the sentencing hearing in favor of a second PSI. The proceeding had already been rescheduled from August upon a request from Martinez. A PSI is generally filed with the court within two months.

Screnock sentenced Lundgren to the maximum sentence for bail jumping, three years imprisonment and three years of extended supervision. She was ordered to submit a DNA sample and given 453 days of credit for jail time already served. A new sentencing hearing had not yet been scheduled as of Monday.