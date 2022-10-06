Rock Springs church has been a rock for the community for 150 years

“Gelobt seist du, Herr Jesus Christ!” Pastor Christian Kessler said. “Praise be to you, Lord Jesus Christ.” Kessler, from nearby Zion Stone Church in Westfield, Wisconsin, held services in private homes in the Rock Springs area beginning in 1872. It was the birth of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church.

On October 9, the church celebrates its 150th anniversary with guest speaker Pastor Paul Schroeder at their Sunday church service. Under the theme of “Forward in Faithfulness,” the congregation invites all for fellowship with an eye toward the future while celebrating its storied, faith-filled past.

“The goodness of Jesus living and dying on our behalf. That’s what I want to share,” said Pastor David Karow. The 51-year-old minister accepted the call to St. John in 2011. He’s been a pastor since 1997. “We want to give to this community,” he said. “What Jesus did for us, we want to do for the community. We want to be an anchor.”

The church has been an anchor for generations of people in the Rock Springs area.

“My faith has always been the main focus of my life,” noted church historian Carol Baumgarten, a resident of North Freedom who has woven herself into the fabric of the church’s history. She’s been a part of the church in one form or another since 1968. “Having a church family has been so important to me. Every family, everyone, has a different gift to give and we invite people to be part of this family.”

The church family at St. John has deep roots. Kessler was the pastor from 1872 until 1889. By 1882, a white frame church was built. It cost $200 to build. By 1884 the St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church was recorded at Baraboo’s Sauk County courthouse.

The church, and the faith within it, grew. They built a railing on the church in 1885 so congregants could tie up their horses. In 1886 lamps were purchased for the church. In 1889 Pastor F.P. Popp played the newly purchased organ and served as the church’s pastor and organist until his death in 1930.

On the organ he played, “Christ ist erstanden,” “Sei uns wilkommen, Herre Christ,” “Alle Jahre Wieder.” In the original church, German was the language of choice. English was not used in worship services until 1920.

The current church standing had its cornerstone laid on December 14, 1930. The building cost a little over $30,000. The building, and those worshipping inside it, have been a rock of support for the community since.

“We are a part of the community,” Baumgarten said beneath the stained glass windows. “We are always going to be here for the community,” she said, looking at the altar before her. Floods, that have devastated Rock Springs in recent years, nor the vagaries of church attendance, will sway or move them.

“Jesus is always here with us,” Pastor Karow said. “And we will always be here for the community.”