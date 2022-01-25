ROFF: Postal reform a worthy effort

Some free marketeers would rather have every aspect of mail and package delivery managed by the private sector. That might make sense someday, but that would require it also have a universal service requirement imposed upon it – if the level of service were to remain the same. Right now, none of that is on the table. The only thing under consideration is how to build on DeJoy’s already successful reforms so the Postal Service can continue to do what we all expect it to.

The bill soon to come up in Congress goes in the right direction, especially since its rural delivery provision, known as Section 202, ensures that mail and packages will continue to be delivered together, efficiently, to every address in the continental United States at least six days a week. This is, as DeJoy has said, “a central aspect of our universal service mission.”

The postal reform bill has bipartisan support because it’s a good one. Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley said when enacted, the bill will “help put the Postal Service on a path to self-sustaining financial viability that will secure six-day service, protect rural delivery, and ensure that all Americans have reliable, uninterrupted access to their mail.”