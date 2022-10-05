Rural Baraboo fire damages house roof

Officials reported no injuries after firefighters were called to a rural Baraboo residence Tuesday to find flames along the roofline.

Baraboo Fire and Delton Fire departments were called to the home around 12:15 a.m., said Baraboo Fire Chief Kevin Stieve. Five or six additional departments assisted, he said. Baraboo firefighters returned to the station around 2:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived at the house, E13681 County Highway U, to find a fire in a void space between the roof and the living space of the home. There had been water damage to the property which caused electrical issues.

The fire was likely caused by an electrical problem due to the damage, Stieve said.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and had to cut open some of the walls, leaving a hole in the roof. The person residing in the home left to stay with a relative, Stieve said. There is now protective covering over the open spaces.