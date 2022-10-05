Rural Baraboo fire damages house roof

Officials reported no injuries after firefighters were called to a rural Baraboo residence Tuesday to find flames along the roofline.
Baraboo Fire and Delton Fire departments were called to the home around 12:15 a.m., said Baraboo Fire Chief Kevin Stieve. Five or six additional departments assisted, he said. Baraboo firefighters returned to the station around 2:30 a.m.
Firefighters arrived at the house, E13681 County Highway U, to find a fire in a void space between the roof and the living space of the home. There had been water damage to the property which caused electrical issues.
The fire was likely caused by an electrical problem due to the damage, Stieve said.
Firefighters extinguished the flames and had to cut open some of the walls, leaving a hole in the roof. The person residing in the home left to stay with a relative, Stieve said. There is now protective covering over the open spaces.
Dave Schrofer assists team member during training
Baraboo Fire & Rescue team member Dave Schrofer, left, helps a fellow team member playing the role of an injured person Monday during cliff rescue training at Devil's Lake State Park.
Brad Allen
Rock rescue rally
Baraboo firefighters rally around Fire Chief Kevin Stieve before rock rescue training Monday night at Devil's Lake State Park.
Brad Allen
Sean Collins waits for Med Flight chopper
Baraboo firefighter Sean Collins waits for a UW Med Flight helicopter to land near Devil's Lake State Park on Monday. The Baraboo Firefighter worked with Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conservation wardens and UW Med Flight physicians to conudct cliff rescue training.
Brad Allen
Sean Collins watches as helicopter lands
Baraboo firefighter Sean Collins watches as a UW Med Flight helicopter lands in a field near Devil's Lake State Park on Monday. The Baraboo Firefighter worked with Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conservation wardens and UW Med Flight physicians to conudct cliff rescue training.
Brad Allen
UW Med Flight helicopter inbound
UW Med Flight pilots land a helicopter in a field near a maintenence shop at Devil's Lake State Park. The Baraboo Fire Department worked with pilots and physicians to conduct cliffside rescue training Monday night.
Brad Allen
Med Flight chopper lands in a field
UW Med Flight pilots land a helicopter in a field near a maintenence shop at Devil's Lake State Park. The Baraboo Fire Department worked with pilots and physicians to conduct cliffside rescue training Monday night.
Brad Allen
Todd Nelson beside grounded chopper
UW Med Flight physician Todd Nelson stands beside a helicopter Monday after a team landed near Devil's Lake State Park to participate in cliff rescue training alongside the Baraboo Fire Department.
Brad Allen
Todd Nelson near Med Flight chopper
UW Med Flight physician Todd Nelson chats with a fellow team member Monday after they landed near Devil's Lake State Park to participate in cliff rescue training with the Baraboo Fire Department.
Brad Allen
Rolling out to rock rescue training
A pair of Baraboo firefighters roll out in an off-road vehicle to help with cliff rescue training Monday.
Brad Allen
Firefighter secures safety harness on cliff
A Baraboo Fire & Rescue team member secures a safety harness on the edge of a cliff Monday during a training exercise at Devil's Lake State Park.
Brad Allen
Securing the safety equipment on cliff's edge
A Baraboo Fire & Rescue team member secures safety equipment on the edge of a cliff Monday during a training exercise at Devil's Lake State Park.
Brad Allen
Lt. Mark Willer stands watch
Baraboo Fire Department Lt. Mark Willer stands watch at the edge of the west bluffs Monday night at Devil's Lake State Park. Willer helped organize and lead rock rescue training.
Brad Allen
Lt. Mark Willer and team
Baraboo Fire Department Lt. Mark Willer stands watch at the edge of the west bluffs Monday night at Devil's Lake State Park. Willer helped organize and lead rock rescue training.
Brad Allen
Baraboo Fire & Rescue team on the bluffs
Baraboo Fire & Rescue team members secure their harnesses while standing at the edge of the west bluffs in Devil's Lake State Park on Monday.
Brad Allen
Don't look down the cliffside
Baraboo Fire & Rescue team members look over the edge of the west bluffs at Devil's Lake State Park on Monday.
Brad Allen
It's a long way down
A UW Med Flight physician peers over the edge of the west bluffs Monday at Devil's Lake State Park.
Brad Allen
Dave Schrofer prepares to descend cliff
Baraboo Fire & Rescue team member Dave Schrofer, left, leans away from the face of a cliff Monday as his fellow team members prepare to lower him down. The Baraboo Fire Department worked alongside UW Med Flight physicians and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conservation wardens to conduct cliff rescue training at Devil's Lake State Park.
Brad Allen
Dave Schrofer ready to descend the cliff
Baraboo Fire & Rescue team member Dave Schrofer leans away from the face of a cliff Monday as his fellow team members prepare to lower him down. The Baraboo Fire Department worked alongside UW Med Flight physicians and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conservation wardens to conduct cliff rescue training at Devil's Lake State Park.
Brad Allen
Dave Schrofer descends during cliff rescue training
Baraboo Fire & Rescue team member Dave Schrofer, second from left, leans back to descend the face of a cliff Monday as his fellow team members help lower him down. The Baraboo Fire Department worked alongside UW Med Flight physicians and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conservation wardens to conduct cliff rescue training at Devil's Lake State Park.
Brad Allen
Lt. Mark Willer on the bluffs
Baraboo Fire Department Lt. Mark Willer stands watch at the edge of the west bluffs Monday night at Devil's Lake State Park. Willer helped organize and lead rock rescue training.
Brad Allen
Dave Schrofer helps person on cliffs during training
Baraboo Fire & Rescue team member Dave Schrofer, left, helps a fellow team member playing the role of an injured person Monday during cliff rescue training at Devil's Lake State Park.
Brad Allen
Dave Schrofer ascends cliff
Baraboo Fire & Rescue team member Dave Schrofer ascends a cliff face Monday during rescue training at Devil's Lake State Park.
Brad Allen
Going up and over the cliff
Baraboo Fire & Rescue basket tender Dave Schrofer ascends a cliff face Monday during rescue training at Devil's Lake State Park.
Brad Allen
Baraboo rescue team hauls person to safety during training
A Baraboo Fire & Rescue team hauls to safety a fellow team member playing the role of an injured person Monday during cliff rescue training at Devil's Lake State Park.
Brad Allen
Taking off-road vehicle for a spin
A Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conservation warden, right, and UW Med Flight physician take an off-road vehicle for a spin after rock rescue training Monday night at Devil's Lake State Park.
Brad Allen
