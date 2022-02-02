Safety urged as dam drawdowns begin

Residents along the Wisconsin River, Castle Rock Lake and Petenwell Lake in Juneau and Adams County are reminded to take safety precautions as Wisconsin River Power Company begins the annual dam drawdown process for its hydroelectric dams.

“The drawdowns that take place at our Castle Rock and Petenwell hydroelectric facilities are an annual step we take to prepare for increased spring river flows that are caused by melting snow in northern and central Wisconsin,” said Matt Cullen, Media Relations at Wisconsin River Power Company, during the 2021 drawdown.

Cullen said Wisconsin River Power Company, the operator of both dams, performs the drawdown on an annual basis around February. This year’s drawdown began for the Castle Rock reservoir Feb. 1 and for Petenwell by Feb. 10. Castle Rock could see a reduction of up to six feet, while Petenwell could see a reduction of up to five feet.

“The drawdown is a gradual lowering of those reservoirs, those lakes that are above stream or at higher elevation than the downstream portion of the dam,” Cullen said. “Because that melting snow… makes its way to the Wisconsin River, then ends up flowing downstream.”

The amount of the drawdown each year is determined by the amount of winter snow accumulation and forecasted temperatures.

The drawdowns, which will last through the end of March, can cause unsafe ice conditions. Wisconsin River Power Company recommends those who go on the ice:

Should avoid snowmobiling or driving vehicles on the ice.

Obey all warning signs, heed flashing lights, horns and sirens.

Be aware of rapidly changing water conditions.

Bring a cell phone and contact 911 in an emergency.

Stay outside of buoy lines.

Have a safe escape route planned and evacuate at the first sign of danger.

According to the Petenwell and Castle Rock Stewards, the drawdown helps to create improved water quality and fish habitats. The drawdown can reveal areas of the lakes usually underwater during the majority of the year as the lake is reduced by several feet.

Current reservoir levels and river flow information available at wisconsinriverpower.com under “Hydroelectric Project Data.”

