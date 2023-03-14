A salt delivery company is continuing to revolutionize the way companies can soften their water supply.

SaltCo, based in Prairie du Sac, is taking advantage of modern technology by installing systems in businesses that notify the company when the business needs salt to add to their water supply lines. The automated notifications summon SaltCo delivery trucks to propel salt into the systems while also employing a closed vacuum going from the systems back to the trucks.

The “closed loop” system, as described by SaltCo President Mark Landgraf, allows for no salt particles to be released into the atmosphere upon administration of new salt. SaltCo uses solar salt, which is salt created through water evaporation, as opposed to rock salt, which is mined from underground.

“SaltCo has basically revolutionized the method of delivering salt for commercial applications,” said Landgraf, who helped start the salt delivery business in 2017. “Big brine tanks in factories, hospitals, food processing manufacturing, steel manufacturing — anybody that uses a lot of processed water for boiler and air conditioning — need to have softened water in their facilities.”

Landgraf described the system which is installed on the exterior of businesses and is hooked up to brine tanks. A sensor is installed in the delivery hookup that monitors the salt level and communicates with SaltCo. The system also has information available to business owners and operators.

“When the salt level gets to about 30% low, we are on the go and we deliver the salt,” said Landgraf. “There is never a need to bother the owner. We show up with our patent truck and deliver the salt from outside the building.”

Landgraf added that SaltCo is the only company in the world that has a salt delivery and monitoring system with no pressure nor dust, which is also emphasized on the company’s website. According to a company release, SaltCo is “the only fully external salt delivery system in the world”.

“Facility managers never have to check, they never have to load,” said Landgraf. “They never have to experience a workman’s comp claim by loading a 50-pound bag of salt, and they never ever have to put a bag into a landfill again.”

SaltCo’s system eliminates the need for employees to transport salt bags to replenish salt supply, which gets rid of the risk of employee injury and plastic salt bag waste. Landgraf said that SaltCo and its systems eliminated waste from 880,000 plastic salt bags in 2022.

“We place that salt by using our jet delivery system, by putting it right into their (brine) tanks through our PVC pipes,” said Landgraf. “The salt sits in the tanks and mixes into the water and becomes 32% soluble.”

He added that the “soft” salt water then eliminates calcium deposits. Communities throughout Wisconsin in inland areas, such as Baraboo, Sauk City/Prairie du Sac, Reedsburg, Madison, and the Stevens Point area, use groundwater for their water supply. The groundwater is extracted from underground aquifers that have a high calcium content.

Landgraf said that much of this water is very “hard” and contains calcium that leaves deposits in pipes and other areas of systems that it runs through. The “softening” of the water through salt application solves this issue, and SaltCo’s system allows for much higher efficiency in the process.

Systems that benefit from SaltCo’s operations include heating, air conditioning, and plumbing. Landgraf said that soft water prevents blockages, particularly in boiler heating systems.

The current SaltCo system was first thought of by Landgraf in 2008. After he was sure it could be effective, he and partners David and Teddy Gerry began working on the project after opening the business in 2017.

“It took us over two years to perfect it,” said Landgraf, who added that the degree of accuracy and increased technology has allowed the system to continue its evolution.

The computer systems installed in SaltCo’s trucks have also benefitted from the improved sensors, as they have amounts in each facility that uses SaltCo’s systems narrowed down to the nearest pound.

“The level of transparency for user-level information is the biggest factor in the last four years,” said Landgraf.

Area businesses that use SaltCo’s services include SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Sauk Prairie Hospital in Sauk City, Cardinal FG in Portage, and Gundersen Health in La Crosse. Nationwide companies that use the system include Hormel and Pfizer. SaltCo now operates 10 trucks and six bulk delivery trailers and has expanded to six states outside of Wisconsin. Landgraf is hoping to make SaltCo a nationwide business.