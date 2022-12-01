Sauk City man accused of reporting burglary to cover up violent behavior

A public defender was appointed Tuesday for a Sauk City man accused of falsely claiming to police that men had broken into his home in an effort to cover up his abusive behavior toward a woman.

Juan Antonio Torres Rojas faces a felony charge of false reporting of an emergency as well as misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon. The charges carry a maximum prison sentence of four years and six months and two years of extended supervision.

Rojas first appeared Oct. 31 in Sauk County Circuit Court, where Judge Michael Screnock set a $2,500 signature bond. Conditions of the bail include no contact with the alleged victim, her home, place of employment, children or grandchildren.

Court records do not indicate Rojas has been released on bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Sgt. Joshua Rider of the Sauk Prairie Police Department responded to a call just before 11 p.m. Oct. 28 from a man claiming that intruders were in his Sauk City home along Spruce Street.

Another officer was speaking to Rojas when the sergeant arrived. Rojas claimed two people had broken into his home and that one was still there while another had jumped out of a window and fled, potentially in a red minivan. Rojas told police there were children and at least one other adult in the home.

Officers called for anyone in the residence to surrender to them. A woman and two children appeared. One of them told police Rojas claimed to hear footsteps in the home and checked but did not see anyone on the main floor.

Police found no suspects.

Rojas continued to call police and ask for a response throughout that night. Roughly 12 hours later, another officer went to the home and spoke to Rojas. Officer Jeffrey Beck told Rojas that the people who resided in the home had left due to his behavior and out of fear for their safety.

The others explained to the officer that no one had been in the home the night before, noting that the window Rojas claimed the intruder left through was unbroken.

A woman was upset and crying as she relayed to police that Rojas was angry, yelling and screaming at her the night before. She was afraid because of his past violent behavior and locked herself in an upstairs room. Rojas was on the main floor, slamming furniture, before he went upstairs. He went into a room where another resident saw him holding a knife before Rojas attempted to hide it from view.

Rojas rushed to the room where the woman had locked herself in and pounded on the door, demanding entrance. When she unlocked it, Rojas slammed the door into the wall. The woman saw the knife in his hand. When Rojas realized she had seen the knife, the woman said he planned to call the police and lie about what happened.

The woman noticed broken chairs on the main level of the home, but said Rojas had not harmed any of the people living there.

Rojas is scheduled to return to court Jan. 11.