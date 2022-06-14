Sauk City man faces charges for injuring passenger in UTV crash

A Sauk City man was recently charged for his part in a September UTV crash in the town of Honey Creek.

Edward Aloysius Miller, 59, faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision for charges of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, injury by use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol content, causing injury while driving intoxicated on a UTV, causing injury while driving a UTV with an alcohol content more than 0.08% and obstructing an officer.

According to the criminal complaint, Miller was driving a Yamaha UTV with a passenger Sept. 6. The pair were traveling south around 6 p.m. on Slotty Road when the UTV hit the western ditch, rolled over and ejected the passenger.

Miller was inside of the UTV as it rolled and climbed out after the vehicle came to rest on its roof. The passenger was found roughly 14 feet from the UTV, unconscious and gasping for air. Miller used his T-shirt as a bandage for cuts on his own head that were “bleeding profusely.”

According to the complaint, Miller called his wife twice and answered four incoming calls from her, but did not at any point call 911 for help. The owner of the property where the crash occurred saw the UTV upside down and called authorities to report the crash, then his nephew, who was there within a few minutes and started CPR on the passenger who was having trouble breathing.

Miller’s wife told their son about the crash. He was seen driving by a Sauk County sheriff’s deputy, who he passed while the deputy was responding to the crash with both lights and sirens going. Neither Miller’s wife nor his son called for emergency services either, according to the complaint.

Initially, Miller told responding authorities that the passenger had been driving and that they both were drinking alcohol. Blood evidence at the scene showed Miller was actually the driver, according to the complaint. Blood samples taken from the driver’s seat later confirmed Miller had been operating the UTV.

The deputy noted Miller smelled like alcohol. Blood tests by the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory later found Miller had a blood alcohol content of 0.109%.

A deputy spoke to Miller three days after the crash. During that interview, Miller admitted to being the driver of the UTV.

The passenger did not return to his home until January after having to stay at the hospital for rehabilitation. The man said vertebrae were separated in his neck, which meant they had to be fused together. That caused a permanent loss of head and neck mobility. He also said brain injuries prevented him from walking without assistance.

Miller is scheduled to make an initial appearance June 29 in Sauk County Circuit Court.

