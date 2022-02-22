Sauk City man sentenced for child pornography possession charge

A Sauk City man charged with 63 counts of possessing images of a naked child in sexually explicit poses was recently sentenced for a single count after pleading no contest to the felony charge in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Nicholas Ryan Sailing, 40, appeared in court Feb. 9 for his sentencing hearing. Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko sentenced Sailing to six years of probation with the condition that he serve four months in county jail with Huber release privileges to begin by early April. Sailing must also register as a sex offender immediately and for 15 years after completing probation.

As conditions of his probation, he can only access the internet or use devices that have internet access at the choice of his probation agent and have no contact, other than incidental or with his own relatives, with anyone under 18 years old.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman found a flash drive belonging to Sailing in March 2018 and upon viewing files on it, saw there were photos of a nude child in poses that were sexual in nature. The child appeared to be between 12 and 14 years old.

When Sailing spoke to a Sauk County Sheriff’s deputy, he claimed to have had a “sex addiction” seven years ago when he was accessing a file sharing website where he downloaded pornography directly to a flash drive.

Sailing told the deputy that he realized he had downloaded a folder of images of child sexual abuse imagery and could clearly see the child was not 18 or older. He specifically named the folder and what the images looked like when asked what was on the drive.

During the sentencing hearing, Sauk County Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen told Klicko that a restitution hearing for the child in the images would have to be scheduled for another date. Sailing’s attorney, Mark Eisenburg, said he had received a request for restitution the morning of the hearing after sending notification of the case to the person in the photos.

