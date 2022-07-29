Sauk, Columbia counties rise to high COVID-19 community level

As of Friday, both Sauk and Columbia County have officially been designated at a high COVID-19 Community Level, which means mask wearing is recommended in all public indoor spaces.

According to the Sauk County Public Health Department, the high number of cases and hospitalizations within the county led to the rise from medium to high, based on metrics outlined by the CDC.

In Columbia County, the health department noted Monday that a resident died of complications caused by COVID-19. There have been 150 deaths in Columbia County so far. According to county health department data, there are 46 active cases of infection, with 10 hospitalized and one person in the ICU.

As of Thursday’s reported data to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there were 136 new cases and seven new hospitalizations in Sauk County in the last seven days. The percentage of staffed ICU beds being used to treat COVID-19 patients ticked up slightly by 0.1% to 4.6% as of Wednesday.

In Columbia County, there were 171 cases over the last seven days, with six hospital admissions as of Wednesday and the same percentage of hospital ICU beds in use.

The Sauk County Health Department advised the public in its announcement to ensure their vaccinations are updated and to get tested for the virus if they feel unwell or have a known exposure. The public should “stay home when you feel sick or if you test positive,” according to department officials.

Sauk County health officials host weekly public vaccine clinics. The next one is scheduled from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the West Square Building, 505 Broadway St., in Baraboo. Those with questions about registering for the clinic can call 844-684-1064, but walk-ins are accepted, according to the department website. Columbia County provides vaccinations by appointment every Thursday and can be scheduled by calling 608-742-9227.

State health data shows that 64.4% of the total population of Sauk County is fully vaccinated. In Columbia County, 67.9% of the total population is fully vaccinated.

“Getting vaccinated will be one of the best ways to protect yourself and your community,” according to the Columbia County department website. “A COVID-19 vaccine can protect you from getting sick and potentially prevent you from spreading the virus to those around you.”

Twenty-six of the 72 total counties in Wisconsin are now designated at the high community level. The assigned level is based on three factors: the total of new cases per 100,000 residents over seven days, the number of new hospital admissions per the same population over seven days and the percent of staffed in-patient beds in use by COVID-19 patients.

The high level is assigned to counties once the new hospital admissions reaches 20 or more and the percentage of occupied hospital beds reaches 15% or higher if there are fewer than 200 new cases within the last seven days.

Both Sauk and Columbia counties had been in the medium level, which means the county had between 10 and 19.9 new hospital admissions and 10 to 14.9% of beds occupied by COVID patients. There were 30 Wisconsin counties designated at the medium community level as of Friday.