Sauk County 4-H program honors members and volunteers for service

The Sauk County 4-H program held its annual awards celebration recently. Fifty-five 4-H club members, 98 volunteers, and two businesses were all recognized for their efforts in 4-H during 2021-2022.

“4-H gives youth a place to connect with one another, find their spark, and develop lifelong skills,” said Stacy Parsons, Sauk County 4-H youth development educator. The Baraboo resident said, “We have over 200 project areas that youth can be involved in.”

With 4-H clubs throughout the county, award winners included club members from Active Strivers 4-H Club, Baraboo Valley 4-H Club, Circus City 4-H Club, Happy Hustlers 4-H Club, Narrows Creek 4-H Club, Prairie Busy Badgers 4-H Club, Sauk Prairie Earthlings 4-H Club, and the Webster’s Prairie 4-H Club.

Junior leaders took on speaking roles and handed out various awards.

“My favorite part of the awards ceremony,” Parsons said, “was seeing the junior leaders take charge and run the show. They did a great job and you could see the younger members looking up to them in admiration.”

There were various categories of awards given. The County Record Book Awards was one of them. Each year, 4-H club members complete a recordbook of their year’s 4-H participation and growth in their project goals. First-place winners included Jeena Metzger, Emmy Stanek, and Eryn Benson.

The Sauk County 4-H Clover Award program is designed to recognize 4-H members for their active participation in activities and events. Several children won Clover Awards in various categories.

Ruby Taggart, of the Sauk Prairie Earthlings 4-H Club, received the 2021-22 Community Servant Award, an award recognizing youth who have demonstrated community service skills in 4-H with the club, the community, and at home.

Micah Andersen, of the Happy Hustlers 4-H Club, won the Do-It-Yourself Kid Award. He was a 4-H club member ready and willing to complete all activities on his own.

Zane Rodgers, also of the Happy Hustlers 4-H Club, was awarded Rookie of the Year. Rodgers was a first-year 4-H club member and was recognized for doing an outstanding job in his 4-H work.

Also awarded in the ceremony were club official awards and experience scholarships.

Further, 98 Sauk County leaders were recognized for their service. Hilda Hantzsch was recognized for 20 years of service and Helen Campbell was recognized for 30 years of service. Additionally, Erin Jaquish and Jennifer Nelson were given Adult Leader Awards.

Gavin Brothers Auctioneers and Viking Village Foods were two businesses that received Friends of 4-H Awards.

4-H is the youth development part of UW-Extension. Sauk County youth and adults, through the program, “learn together to think clearly and make decisions, to care about others, to develop skills for living, and to practice healthy lifestyles,” according to their website. Education happens through 4-H projects, group programs, activities, and in-depth learning experiences.

“4-H is a community of supporters who have youth’s best interests at heart,” Parsons said. “So many wonderful volunteers are dedicated to making sure every member belongs,” Parson said.

Everyone gets rewarded, whether or not they receive an award. As the 4-H pledge says: “I pledge my head to clearer thinking, my heart to greater loyalty, my hands for larger service, and my health to better living, for my club, my community, my country, and my world.”