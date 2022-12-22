Sauk County approves contracts for Great Sauk State Trail

Sauk County supervisors took another step Tuesday toward ensuring a trail connecting it with other parts of the state will be realized.

Board members voted to enter into a contract with MSA Professional Services Inc. The company will handle a number of items related to the formation of the Great Sauk State Trail and Walking Iron Trail Bridge set to span the Wisconsin River.

“This is a continuation of a first-of-a-kind collaboration between Dane and Sauk counties, as far as I’m knowledgeable of,” Krueger said.

MSA was the sole bidder that responded to the request for proposals.

“I think that is due to probably a number of factors,” Krueger said. “Certainly not limited to the fact of the excellent job that John (Langhans) and his team did on the feasibility study. Also the amount of work that is out there in the public sector now, as far as bridge and road projects.”

Officials from both the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the Department of Natural Resources informed county officials that having only one bid is allowable as long as the process for RFPs was correctly followed.

MSA Professional Services Vice President John Langhans said the project team understands the importance of the project and has enthusiasm for being the experts who facilitate the work.

“We know it’s going to have both a regional recreational and economic development impact,” Langhans said. “We’re also proud, as both Sauk County based businesses, to be able to work on a project we know is going to benefit the communities which our people work and play in.”

Contract conditions stipulate that MSA will oversee the funding, grant administration, design, permitting, bidding and construction of the bridge. Board members approved the scope of the work, which is an estimated more than $1.3 million. As part of the resolution, supervisors also agreed to pay for more than $421,000 in work solely on the Dane County side of the bridge requested by its officials.

An amendment to the contract is slated to ensure reimbursement from Dane to Sauk County for the amount. Funds for the project were reserved by supervisors from American Rescue Plan Act funding provided by the U.S. government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The legislation dictates that the money be used for a narrow set of work, but includes any type of infrastructure improvements.

Supervisors Peter Kinsman, Mike Anderson and Tim Teelin were absent. Sup. Tom Dorner voted against the resolution.

Another resolution passed Tuesday related to the project was a contract with Hoisington Koegler Group Inc., a design company based in Minneapolis. Supervisors unanimously approved the contract with HKGi for designing the Great Sauk State Trail master plan.

HKgi was chosen by a panel of evaluators focused on the specifications required by planners. The company was the second lowest bidder out of five. Resolution Studio LLC proposed work for slightly more than $130,000 but did not provide professional references. Other companies KL Engineering, Damon Farbor and Jewell were the three other bidders.

HKgi also had the highest review score at 96 out of 100 points.

The more than $134,000 contract will cover the cost of design to Sauk Prairie State Recreation Area south of Baraboo to the 400 State Trail in Reedsburg. Supervisors approved the potential for an additional nearly $25,000 be used on an “as needed basis.” The funding will come from carryover funds for planning and development.

Master plan development and design for the trail is slated to be completed for use by 2026, Krueger said.

The trail extension length will vary depending on its selected location, but will span between 20 to 30 miles. Plans include spur trails, or offshoots, to community features and facilities along the extension.

