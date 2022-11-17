Sauk County approves rail bridge funding

Sauk County supervisors unanimously approved spending more than $865,000 to upgrade a railroad bridge in Merrimac during their meeting Tuesday after being told “a tale of two bridges.”

Sup. Marty Krueger said without the rail bridge improvements, a number of entities within the county will experience negative economic impacts.

“If that rating moves down to 208,000 pounds per car, rail traffic in this county will dry up,” Krueger said. “That will have a significant impact not only in jobs, in wages, in property tax and everything else in this county. It would be devastating. The 208,000 pounds per car will see shippers choosing semis rather than rail.”

Their contribution will help ensure the completion of a third phase to update the bridge. The first two were completed by the Wisconsin and Southern Railroad and the state Department of Transportation for more than $3.1 million.

When the lowest possible bid for work came in this year at 65% higher than expected, Krueger said the railroad company requested funds from DOT and the federal government. More money was secured, but the maximum legally amount allowed was still roughly $1.68 million short of what was needed.

That’s when the railroad turned to Sauk County for matching funds. Money for the project cannot come from federal funds, which includes the funding the county received after passage of COVID-19 aid bills.

Updates would move the rail bridge from its current car load capacity of 263,000 pounds to 286,000. If the work is not completed, the bridge could only carry 208,000, which supervisors agreed would mean fewer rail cars and more heavy vehicles on county roads.

Sup. Brian Peper referred to the current rail operations within the county as “a bottleneck.”

“If they can’t get rid of it by rail, we have more semis on the roads,” Peper said. “That affects our highways and it’s more cost ineffective, so I am wholeheartedly in favor of this.”

As to the cost, Peper confirmed the already increased price for the upgrade would not be any higher if the contract is signed in early December.

Sup. Mike Anderson said the upgrade will also increase the speed trains can cross the bridge.

“The speed limit on the bridge right now is 5 mph and just upgrading that seems to be an incredible advantage,” Anderson said. “Unless they’re planning to start to run barges up the Baraboo River, there is no more cost effective or greener method of inland transportation than the rail.”

The “tale of two bridges” remark came from Krueger, who pointed out that through the agreement, Sauk County was able to secure more guarantees in its project aimed at connecting Dane and Sauk counties through the Great Sauk State Trail.

As part of the solution included, the Wisconsin River Rail Transit Commission voted unanimously to redirect more than $377,000 which was allocated originally for Rock County projects.

“In return for that, not only do we get a modern railroad bridge that will last for decades, but we also got some concessions needed to build ‘the second bridge,’ or in other words, the recreational trail bridge across the Wisconsin River connecting Dane and Sauk counties,” Krueger said. “Also a rails with trails conversion at the current end of the Great Sauk State Trail that will allow us to proceed and get to the foot of Devil’s Lake State Park.”

Chairperson Tim McCumber spoke from his supervisor chair to point out the vendors along the rail could be negatively affected economically if it is not improved. Railroad officials thought they had the advantage, McCumber said, but the county was able to guarantee improvements through the contract.

“We did use this to guarantee some positions we needed from the railroad on the Great Sauk State Trail,” McCumber said. “We tried to put all the pieces together as best we could.”

There was an extension and guarantee by the railroad to work with Dane County to ensure the Black Iron Trail will be realized. The other was a guarantee of a rails with trails conversion extending the Great Sauk State Trail to Goette Road in Merrimac.

Funding for the work will be allocated from the general fund. State projections show Sauk County may exceed its annual sales tax by $1.5 million more than outlined in the 2023 budget, prompting the use of the general fund for the match cost for this project. Supervisors approved it unanimously. Sup. Tim Teelin was absent.