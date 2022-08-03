Sauk County area's health-care needs prioritized with new report

To find out the health needs of the Sauk County area, Sauk Prairie Healthcare recently asked the Sauk County area community. Those findings, done by the organization every three years, have been released with their 2022-2024 Community Health Care Needs Assessment (CHNA).

The CHNA entailed collecting demographics and health statistics of Sauk Prairie Healthcare's (SPH) community, after discussing issues with community leaders, organizations and the public, and then prioritizing the unmet health needs of the area's residents. The CHNA will give local healthcare providers both a deeper understanding of the community's needs and a guide to meet those needs.

"We recognize we cannot do everything," said Ken Carlson, Vice President of Planning and Business Development at Sauk Prairie Healthcare, in regard to the needs of the community. "What are the things we can do now? Let's do them. Who, in our community, is doing work already that we can collaborate with? Let's build coalitions. Working together makes our community healthier."

Five priorities surfaced with the study: mental health care; substance misuse; healthy lifestyles; social isolation, and housing. Through the collaborative efforts of SPH, Sauk County Health Department, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital, Reedsburg Area Medical Center, and others, the new findings will be used to help calibrate the efforts of medical professionals in the area to better serve the community at-large. The Community Health Improvement Implementation Plan (CHIIP) was finalized in the spring to assist in those efforts.

With some 43,000 people residing in SPH's service area, there are a lot of needs to be met. The area covers 700 square miles, including 12 zip codes and the school districts of Sauk Prairie, Lodi, Wisconsin Heights, and River Valley. A primary source of information for the new assessment were Sauk County residents themselves. A 40-question survey was distributed throughout the area over a four-month period through the Sauk County Health & Wellness Steering Committee's Data Council. There were 1,612 respondents to the survey.

Mental health was determined to be a key priority. The main concern being that local communities have limited access, or lack entirely, mental health facilities and providers. Further, there was a call for more community education and awareness about mental health issues.

In 2018 Wisconsin County Health Rankings showed that in the last 30 days, Sauk County residents had an average of 4.3 mentally unhealthy days. Statistics from the 2021 Sauk County Health and Wellness Coalition survey shows 30.4% of respondents report "challenges obtaining mental health services."

Creating new capabilities to provide behavior health care, from children to the elderly, is top-of-mind for Carlson and SPH.

"It's our best opportunity for the greatest impact," he said. Carlson noted that there's a lack of services and current services cannot meet demand. He's eager, in the coming years, to improve those services. "We can impact a lot of people and impact those people deeply."

Substance misuse was another key finding. The United States is experiencing an epidemic of drug overdose deaths. Since 2000, drug overdose deaths have increased 137% nationwide. Since 2000, there has been an increase in opioid deaths of 200%. The Sauk County area is not immune to these issues.

Substance misuse is a broad category, from illegal drug addiction to vaping; alcohol overuse to misuse of prescription medications. Among adult Sauk County residents, 20% currently smoke and 28% drink excessively. According to the National Health Statistics-Mortality Files, between 2017 and 2019 there were 21 drug overdose deaths in Sauk County per 100,000 residents.

A healthy lifestyle includes eating smarter and moving more to prevent chronic disease. Another key facet to the new study, obesity rates are on the rise in the area. Obesity can lead to, or complicate, a host of health problems including heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and certain types of cancer. According to County Health Rankings, the adult obesity rate in Sauk County is 35%.

The COVID pandemic shown a light on another health factor mentioned in the CHNA: social isolation. Minimal contact with others, or limited involvement in community life, are associated with increased morbidity and early mortality. Research suggests that social isolation is similar, in regard to health issues, as cigarette smoking.

Housing was the fifth key finding in the new report. Having safe, affordable housing contributes to the health of an individual. 53.3% of community survey respondents "strongly disagree" or "disagree" that "There are enough safe, affordable houses and apartments in my community."

All of these findings will assist Sauk Prairie Healthcare, other healthcare professionals, local organizations, and like-minded individuals, to better serve the community. "We can always improve," Carlson said, "but the only way to improve is to really work together."

The full 2022-2024 Community Health Care Needs Assessment report can be found online here.