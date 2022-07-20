Sauk County Board opens all highways to ATVs, UTVs

All state highways in Sauk County are now open for ATV and UTV traffic.

Sauk County Board members voted unanimously in a 27-0 consensus Tuesday to allow for all of the roads to be open for routes and crossings. The ordinance shifts from the previous approval process, which required sponsorship and the installation of signage on designated routes.

Members of rider groups throughout the county showed up to express their approval of the change, from longtime trail manager of the Honey Creek ATV Club Dick Meier to Sauk City resident Timothy Esbe, who said the change would eliminate confusion.

“UTV riders are, for the most part, law-abiding and a respectful lot,” Esbe said. “Approving all highways will prevent riders from inadvertently finding themselves in route pickles. It will reduce that uncertainty. It will also increase accessibility.”

Sup. Bob Spencer, who also serves as president of the Baraboo Bluffs ATV Club, abstained from the vote. Sup. Tim Teelin also abstained. Sup. Brandon Lohr and David Clemens were absent.

Other ATV trail proponents argued that the piecemeal process of approval has hamstrung some riders. Dan Fleming, Sauk Ridge Runners ATV Club, said some people “can’t even get out of their driveway” because they live on a highway which doesn’t allow for ATV riders.

“It really gives people access to get to villages,” Fleming said.

Sup. Terry Spencer, a member of the Highway Committee who submitted the change for consideration, said the ordinance has been considered for more than a decade. As a former Sauk County deputy, Spencer said it is difficult for officers to understand where riders are allowed to be if the regulations apply to some roadways but not others.

“This ordinance is going to clarify a lot of things going on in the county,” Spencer said. “One of the worst things we could do to our law enforcement agencies is leave doubt on where they’re going to do the enforcement.”

Sup. Smooth Detter commended ATV groups for patience and professionalism. During discussion, Detter moved to include wording that allows municipalities to recommend that the committee temporarily suspend designated routes, which was passed 28-0.

Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said law enforcement officers “really don’t have a problem” with riders causing problems. He said there can be issues, but “it’s typically fairly isolated” and pointed to riders who do not live in the area as the usual culprits.

Sup. Bryant Hazard, who is also a member of the Baraboo City Council, wanted to know how quickly the change would go into effect.

“If the city of Baraboo has a bone to pick with ATVs… they can’t do much about it other than appeal to the committee and wait for it to go through the process,” Hazard said. “Is that true?”

Highway Commissioner Pat Gavinski said the change would not be immediate.

“The routes would not become active until they’re properly signed,” Gavinski said. “So tomorrow nothing is going to change because the signage, as it is now, is going to stay. It will probably be a month, at least, before we get additional signage up. There is time for municipalities to react to this.”

The change would mean highways within municipalities must allow ATV and UTV traffic. Like Baraboo, which has not allowed for recreational vehicle trails to be installed in the past. Mayor Rob Nelson submitted his concerns in a June letter to Gavinski.

“I am strongly opposed to making such a change at the current time,” Nelson wrote. “As mayor, I don’t feel that extending stub routes into the city will benefit our residents and I have concerns that it could create confusion and serious safety issues, both for car traffic and ATV users themselves.”

Though he did not speak to common council members due to time constraints, Nelson felt “a majority of alderpersons would also be unlikely to favor this step right now.”

Routes for ATVs and UTVs are included in a series of items being considered as the city currently formulates its new strategic and comprehensive plans, Nelson said, rather than as a separate issue.