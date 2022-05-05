Sauk County Board seeking supervisor to fill vacant slot

A familiar face may return to the Sauk County Board after a recently elected supervisor moved out of the district, making him ineligible to serve in the position.

Chairperson Tim McCumber announced Thursday that Sup. Craig Braunschweig, who won the District 9 seat representing a portion of the city of Reedsburg in the April election, had moved outside the district. Braunschweig won in an unopposed race with 253 votes.

Tommy Lee Bychinski held the seat for 20 years. He chose not to seek reelection this year. But he may take the seat back, McCumber said, after expressing an intent to return if no other candidate steps forward.

“Tommy Lee Bychinski had that seat and is willing to come back, but I thought it would be more fair to let the public know it’s vacant before I make an appointment like that,” McCumber said.

Per board rules, if there is a board vacancy, “the chair is authorized to appoint a qualified elector of the supervisory district” which would then be conditional upon “the approval of the board at the next regular board meeting.”

Qualified elector means a resident of the city of Reedsburg who lives in Ward 7, 8 or 9 and is old enough to vote and eligible to cast a ballot.

The deadline for anyone interested in filling the seat is 4:30 p.m. May 21. McCumber said applicants can email a letter of interest to him at timothy.mccumber@saukcountywi.gov.

Whoever is chosen for the seat is likely to serve the remainder of the term, which ends in April 2024, though McCumber said the board possesses the ultimate decision over whether the appointee is approved or if the person or people would have to be chosen through a special election.

“If the board wants to have that and you get more than one candidate to apply, then it’s worth it, but historically we’ve never,” McCumber said. “I get to make the appointment, but the board gets to determine whether there’s a special election.”

McCumber said the last time a vacant position was filled, it was through an appointee, and that is generally the case because there are usually not a large number of people looking to sit on the board.

After the appointee is chosen, the person will be considered by the full board during its June 8 meeting, where supervisors will be able to vote on how to proceed.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

