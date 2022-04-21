Sauk County Board shifts term limit rule, reorganizes with new members

The newly elected Sauk County Board opened its first meeting Tuesday by changing the proposed rules to allow for a chairperson to serve for three consecutive terms instead of two.

District 22 Sup. Sheila Carver proposed the change to limit the time a supervisor spends as chairperson to six years rather than four.

“I believe in the first term they get acclimated to their position and gain the experience needed,” Carver said. “This way, we get two solid terms of their experience by extending it into three terms. I value experience, but I do believe it needs to be limited. By potentially nominating a new chair every other term, we are just doing ourselves an injustice.”

District 27 Sup. Carl Gruber echoed the sentiment, noting that “six years seems reasonable.”

Though the proposed change passed 23-7, some supervisors expressed concern over extending the term limits the previous board set.

District 8 Sup. John Deitrich said the position was one where “power cannot be accumulated” and said he worried that the next time they vote on limits, they will be eliminated completely.

“Three terms is a great idea if you have FDR,” Deitrich said. “It’s a bad idea if you have Vladimir Putin.”

Board Chairperson Tim McCumber, who took the seat in 2020 and was reelected as chairperson by 29 fellow supervisors during the meeting Tuesday, said part of the realignment of the newly elected board that year was to have term limits within the “reform the board” campaign.

“I think there’s a lot of merit to considering three,” McCumber said. “If you’re going to change it, I would encourage you to do it now because next year, if it comes up again, I can probably guarantee you if it passes I would not run for a third term just to make a point.”

McCumber said part of being a chairperson as projects remain ongoing is that the person “falls into the trap” of running again and again because work they started is not finished by the time they step down. He did not specify whether he was in support or against the change.

District 28 Sup. Smooth Detter pointed out that the body votes for a new chairperson at the beginning of each term. District 7 Sup. Del Scanlon agreed.

“If we’re not happy with what happened in the first two years and think somebody else will do a better job, we have that opportunity to replace,” Scanlon said. “It’s not guaranteed they’re going to do three straight terms.”

Sups. Pat Rego, Andrea Lombard, Brandon Lohr, Marty Krueger, Joan Fordham, Brian Peper and Deitrich voted against the proposed change. One seat on the board is currently vacant.

Board members also shifted to anonymous paper ballot nominations to elect officers. While McCumber regained his chairperson position with no opposition after nominees Valerie McAuliffe and Krueger declined, Lohr said he was stepping down as vice chair. Deitrich was chosen with 16 votes out of the 30 supervisors, with nominees Detter, McAuliffe and Dennis Polivka receiving six, four and four votes, respectively.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

