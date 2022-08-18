Sauk County breaks away from regional ADRC for independent operation

Sauk County has decided to set out on its own to provide an Aging and Disability Resource Center after years of considering whether to leave a regional arrangement.

“It has not gone well,” said Sauk County Board Chairperson Tim McCumber.

The county has been part of Eagle Country ADRC since it began providing services in 2008, said Sup. Dennis Polivka. The regional entity includes Sauk, Juneau, Richland and Crawford counties.

Since 2020, when the former regional director retired, Polivka said there has been concern over the approach of the current Regional Director John Grothjan.

“One example is the new regional director believes he has the ability to hire and fire county ADRC directors,” Polivka said. “Another example is the new regional director has told Sauk County staff that client numbers do not matter. Sauk County believes numbers matter and strives to have accurate, timely and current data in their time reporting and all data reports to the state.”

McCumber said they are considering asking for a financial audit of a fund held in Juneau County, which has used more than $70,000 in levy funding from Sauk County.

The governing board for the regional ADRC office is made up of three representatives per county.

“It has been difficult having any changes made that would benefit Sauk County since it would require a majority vote,” Polivka said.

Sauk County Board supervisors voted 30 to 0 in favor of the shift Tuesday. Sup. Bryant Hazard was absent.

With Sauk County ADRC staff members overseeing “one of the busiest” in the state, they will be equitable to the other entities throughout the state without depending on the regional director with whom they disagree, Polivka said.

The county committee which oversees the ADRC agreed to the change. Both Corporation Counsel Brian Desmond and County Administrator Brent Miller reviewed and assisted in the decision, said Sup. Andrea Lombard.

Director Susan Blodgett is aware that within the first one or two years working independently there may be a tighter budget, Lombard said, but by eliminating time-consuming work with regional partners and tapping contingencies they may be able to mitigate that.

“One of the benefits will be that the Sauk County ADRC will have a place at the state table for input rather than having communications filtered through the regional director,” Lombard said. “That will be a great asset.”