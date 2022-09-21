Sauk County celebrates highway shop groundbreaking

Dirt flew Tuesday outside the Sauk County Highway Department shop, 620 State Highway 136 in West Baraboo, as county officials and builders gathered at the site of the future shop slated to open in spring 2024 to toss up some earth with their golden shovels.

Sauk County Chairperson Tim McCumber joked about reaching the point of breaking ground on the project.

“Some days we weren’t sure,” McCumber said. “I’ll be honest, I thought this went really smoothly. Everybody understood how bad we had to do it and so they focused on it.”

Plans for the project which will establish a new main shop in West Baraboo and an auxiliary building in Reedsburg began with the formation of the Ad Hoc Highway Building Committee in September 2020. They worked toward goals for the new facilities to replace aging infrastructure which no longer met the needs of workers and did not accommodate for the size of equipment used today rather than more than half a century ago.

“The committee did a good job,” McCumber siad. “We saw some examples of overkill, we saw some where they didn't go far enough; we think we hit that perfect medium.”

The West Baraboo facility was constructed in 1949. The shop in Reedsburg was built in 1961.

Committee members reviewed a facilities assessment report, a space needs study and then toured buildings in other communities, like Fond du Lac and Dodge and Jefferson counties.

Bill Devine, a Portage area construction developer who was hired by Sauk County in April to oversee the project, said committee members have diverse backgrounds, such as finances or construction. That helped make sure the process went well, he said.

Construction workers began moving dirt for the West Baraboo facility roughly a year ago. They will continue smoothing out the site for now, but passersby will not see any type of construction until spring 2023. That’s when work will begin at the Reedsburg site as well, said Kyle Kraemer, vice president of Kraemer Brothers, of Plain, the general contracting company hired for the project.

“We’ve got to get almost to ‘Level 0’ is what they’ll call it,” Kraemer said. “Get it ‘pad ready’ and once that’s done this fall, we’ll start again in the spring.”

The total estimated cost of the project is $50 million. Sauk County supervisors voted 26-2 to borrow $45 million in general obligation bonds March 15, with former supervisors Shane Gibson and David Riek voting against the resolution.

Financial Advisor Brian Della of PMA Securities LLC, of Milwaukee, presented figures during a February meeting, outlining the need for bonds for construction as well as more than $3.5 million in estimated equipment and construction administration costs.

The impetus for constructing new buildings is the lack of space for workers to safely complete projects and the inability for plow drivers to leave the highway shop during inclement weather. At the West Baraboo shop, drivers would be boxed in until others arrived to move their trucks out first. There were exterior lean-to type buildings constructed around the main building to provide roofs for equipment left outside due to a lack of space within the building. The repair shop that workers use everyday is roughly 30,000 square feet.

Architect Mike Maas with ADCI, of Lake Delton, said the county highway employees are the pivotal concern when constructing the buildings.

“Obviously, their world revolves around the equipment they use to maintain roads, highways, so the repair shop keeping that equipment in good working order is a critical component,” Maas said. “Everything will be interior, which is a change from the past.”

While the full building is largely open, Maas said the problem was the lack of space for each type of project to be done without the encroachment of another.

“So many functions of the county highway department were overlapping because of the space constraints, so they had to make due with what they had,” Maas said. “They were doing the absolute best they could, but now being designed to current day standards, they won’t have to be making sacrifices.”

The main facility will house fleet parking for all of the trucks, a large repair shop that will have a welding and fabricating shop, a body shop with painting and sandblasting areas and storage areas for tools, signs, repair parts and tires. There will be two wash bays as well as locker rooms and administrative spaces, like a dispatch and operations room, personnel offices, break rooms and meeting rooms.

The current main shop building will be demolished once the new facilities are completed. Construction of the structure will begin in the spring. The main facility is slated for completion in spring 2024.

“We take a lot of pride in building projects like this and we’re just happy the county is doing a project like this,” Kraemer said. “It’s been a great process so far and we’re glad to move forward with it.”