Sauk County court considers cognitive abilities in sentencing for sex offense against child

The judge, prosecutor and defense attorney all agreed Monday in Sauk County Circuit Court that a man charged with sexually assaulting a child more than once would be better placed on probation than sent to prison.

“I think incarceration would be, at best, counterproductive,” said defense attorney Jeremiah Meyer-O’Day. “I don’t think you can ‘incarcerate away’ someone’s cognitive difficulties.”

Harold Drew Jackson, 37, of Baraboo, had been found incompetent to stand trial. He was charged in August 2019. Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett found him competent during a hearing in November after a new evaluation by West Bend psychiatrist Craig Schoenecker, who testified to Jackson’s competency.

Jackson was initially charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13 and bail jumping. One of the assault charges was amended to a felony count of exposing genitals to a child. The other count and a misdemeanor charge of bail jumping were dismissed but “read in,” meaning they were considered in sentencing. He admitted to the exposure charge during a plea hearing May 27.

Assistant District Attorney Cody McConnell jointly recommended that Jackson be ordered to serve supervised probation just as the presentence investigation advised.

“Mr. Jackson presents as a low risk to commit further crimes,” McConnell said. “I think the key here, judge, is supervision within the community, continued counseling, to underline to Mr. Jackson through repetition what is acceptable behavior within the community, how to respect other peoples’ boundaries and how to regulate his behavior to conform to those norms.”

Through victim witness statements, it is clear the family affected by Jackson’s criminal behavior want to see him undergo treatment as a means to prevent any other children from being harmed, McConnell said.

A parent of the child Jackson affected wrote in a statement that the family was looking forward to his sentencing because it meant that court proceedings would no longer be drawn out.

“May we now find closure and move on from the nightmare that has been the last three years,” wrote the parent.

According to the criminal complaint:

A then 11-year-old told adults Jackson groped them in a Lake Delton restaurant. The child was again assaulted, at least once while helping a family member move out of a nursing home.

At the time, Jackson denied the allegations. He told police “his hand was slipping a bit” but denied assaulting the child.

Jackson’s psychiatric treatment was discussed during the hearing, with his doctor, Nick Yackovich, stressing that Jackson requires repetition to understand what is and is not acceptable behavior due to a cognitive delay. Prison time spent around individuals who engage in violent behavior would likely only increase Jackson’s chance of recidivism, Yackovich reported. The full psychologist’s report was sealed by Barrett to protect Jackson’s health information.

Jackson declined to speak on his behalf.

Barrett ordered Jackson to undergo three years of probation, which he can serve at the same time as two years of probation ordered Dec. 13 after being found guilty of fourth-degree sexual assault, a misdmeanor.

As conditions of the probation, Jackson was ordered to submit a DNA sample, undergo any counseling advised by the probation agent and supervision deemed appropriate by the agent. The PSI recommended the supervision fall under sex offender rules. Barrett also ordered that Jackson undergo sex offender programming conducive to his cognitive abilities, which would be bolstered through the provision of Yackovich’s findings report by Meyer-O’Day to the Department of Corrections.

“With that understanding, it may help them properly frame the type of sex offender treatment programming that would meet both the needs of the community as well as the abilities of Mr. Jackson,” Barrett said.

Under state statute, Jackson’s charge does not qualify him for registration as a sex offender.

Jackson was ordered to have no contact with the child in the case or any contact with anyone under 18, unless incidental. He would also be permitted to have supervised contact with children if approved by his probationary agent.