Sauk County Det. Lt. Chris Zunker talks about John Craig Schmutzer, a Wauwatosa man who was stabbed to death at Devil's Lake State Park in October 2020. A person of interest, dubbed "The Runner," is still being sought.
Sauk County is asking those who left tips about the unsolved killing of a man in Devil’s Lake State Park to call them as soon as possible if they have not yet been reached by detectives.
John Craig Schmutzer was 24 when he was stabbed to death in October 2020, while hiking along the Grottos Trail during his favorite time of year while on a trip to the region. Schmutzer was a UW-Madison graduate originally from Wauwatosa.
Police believe it was a random act of violence by a troubled individual, likely dealing with the effects of illicit drugs, severe untreated mental illness or both. The assailant was hard to identify, dressed in dark clothing with their face covered. Authorities worked to lock down the area and arrest the suspect in the hours that followed, but were unable to apprehend anyone. Since then, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office has collected and followed up on hundreds of leads and tips from the public.
Det. Justin Hannagan and Det. Drew Bulin continue to pursue leads to solve the case which Det. Lt. Chris Zunker has vowed will not become a cold case.
According to a release from Sheriff Chip Meister, the detectives “have made every effort to contact everyone who provided a tip,” either through the sheriff’s office directly, via the Sauk County Crime Stoppers tip line or through email or a text message.
Of all of these tips, some people have provided information but the detectives have been unable to contact them again to clarify the information or ask more questions.
They are asking that anyone who contributed a news tip but has not heard from either detective, to call them directly. Det. Hannagan at 608-355-3233 or Det. Bulin at 608-355-4406.
Hikers walk along the Grottos Trail in Devil's Lake State Park, where 24-year-old John Craig Schmutzer died after being stabbed to death in October 2020 by someone authorities believe he didn't know.
For those people who want to remain anonymous, Meister said the Crime Stoppers line, 1-888-TIP-SAUK, is always available.
“If calling that number and you wish to remain anonymous and unreachable, we ask you to be extremely specific and detailed as to the information you provide,” Meister said.
Devil’s Lake State Park is one of the Wisconsin State Parks Governor Evers has closed, in an effort to slow the spread of the Novel Coronavirus on April 9, 2020. RUTHIE HAUGE
A Baraboo Fire & Rescue team member secures safety equipment on the edge of a cliff Monday during a training exercise at Devil's Lake State Park.
Visitors walk along South Lake Drive on Oct. 27 at Devil's Lake State Park. Service calls to Sauk County dispatch and DNR wardens about the park have skyrocketed in recent years, according to records released to the News Republic.
Capt. Jeremy Plautz, of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, leads a press conference Wednesday afternoon at the Roznos Meadow trailhead at Devil's Lake State Park near Baraboo. He confirmed there was a death near the park's south shore, but didn't supply any other details on the incident or investigation.
Jamie Esser, Middleton, sets up a “tip-up” to suspend a live minnow as bait under the water Saturday morning at Devil’s Lake State Park near Baraboo. It was the Department of Natural Resources’ Free Fishing Weekend, meaning anyone could fish almost anywhere without a license or trout stamp. Esser said he comes to Devil’s Lake often to fish. “It’s beautiful,” he said. “Best park in the state.” Another free fishing weekend will be June 6-7.
Baraboo Fire & Rescue team member Dave Schrofer, second from left, leans back to descend the face of a cliff Monday as his fellow team members help lower him down. The Baraboo Fire Department worked alongside UW Med Flight physicians and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conservation wardens to conduct cliff rescue training at Devil's Lake State Park.
Emergency responders carry an injured climber to an ambulance at the East Bluff Trail entrance in Devil's Lake State Park in August 2019.
The sun descends on a quiet evening Nov. 17 at Devil's Lake State Park's south shore. Service calls to Sauk County dispatch and DNR wardens about the park have skyrocketed in recent years, according to records released to the News Republic.
A DNR warden truck sits at the entrance of the East Bluff Trail as visitors hike at Devil's Lake State Park in August 2019. Emergency responders were in the area to rescue an injured climber. During the summer, there are 10 wardens assigned to Sauk County state parks, including the warden supervisor.
Hikers walk the Grottos and CCC trails April 24, 2019, on the south side of Devil's Lake State Park near Baraboo.
Jeremy Plautz, captain for the south-central region of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, gives a press conference Wednesday afternoon at the Roznos Meadow trailhead at Devil's Lake State Park near Baraboo. He confirmed there was a death near the park's south shore, but didn't supply any other details on the incident or investigation.
Detective George Bonham of the Baraboo Police Department directs traffic near Devil's Lake State Park following a homicide at the park Wednesday. The suspect was still at large.
A couple consult a map Oct. 8 at Devil's Lake State Park near Baraboo. The most popular state park drew visitors all year but was closed for a short time in spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two-year-old Trace Porter, Evansville, picks stones Thursday morning on the north shore at Devil's Lake State Park near Baraboo.
Two-year-old Trace Porter, Evansville, picks stones Thursday morning on the north shore at Devil's Lake State Park near Baraboo. His mother, Tanya Porter, said they come to the area once a year to see the changing leaves and go to Ski-Hi Fruit Farm. Baraboo isn't quite at peak fall color yet, according to the Wisconsin Fall Color Report, which predicts the peak will be in the third week of October, but Porter said the trees were plenty colorful. "It's beautiful," she said. "You couldn't pick a better day than this."
Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said visitors who were taking photos Wednesday at Devil's Lake State Park should call the Sauk County crime tip line in case they have pictures that could help an investigation into the homicide of a 24-year-old near the south shore, which initial reports indicate was a stabbing. The suspect is still at large.
A tree downed during the storm overnight Thursday blocks the road to Devil's Lake State Park's Nature Center on Friday morning near Baraboo.
A tree downed during the storm overnight Thursday blocks the road to Devil's Lake State Park's Nature Center on Friday morning near Baraboo.
A rock climber scales a wall near the CCC trail at Devil’s Lake State Park.
Visitors walk a dog May 2 along the south shore at Devil's Lake State Park near Baraboo. The park reopened May 1 with limited hours and capacity after being closed for most of April due to COVID-19 concerns and crowding. More than 2.6 million people have visited the park annually in recent years, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.
Visitors hike May 2 at Devil's Lake State Park near Baraboo. The park reopened May 1 with limited hours and capacity after being closed for most of April due to COVID-19 concerns and crowding. More than 2.6 million people have visited the park annually in recent years, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.
Visitors hike and fish May 2 at Devil's Lake State Park near Baraboo. The park reopened May 1 with limited hours and capacity after being closed for most of April due to COVID-19 concerns and crowding. More than 2.6 million people have visited the park annually in recent years, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.
An angler fishes May 2 at Devil's Lake State Park near Baraboo. The park reopened May 1 with limited hours and capacity after being closed for most of April due to COVID-19 concerns and crowding. More than 2.6 million people have visited the park annually in recent years, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.
Beachgoers sunbathe at the north shore of Devil's Lake on June 16. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced plans to open group campsites that allow up to 50 people starting Monday, including those at Devil's Lake and the nearby Mirror Lake State Park.
Visitors to Devil's Lake State Park in Baraboo, Wis. gather on the park's north beach Friday, May 1, 2020. Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday directed the Department of Natural Resources to reopen 34 state parks and forests that he had ordered closed earlier this month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Carrying "crash pads" on their backs, bouldering enthusiasts Evan Stoddard, Anna Boatman and Ian Cotter-Brown, all of Madison, Wis. walk toward rocks at Devil's Lake State Park in Baraboo, Wis. Friday, May 1, 2020. Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday directed the Department of Natural Resources to reopen 34 state parks and forests that he had ordered closed earlier this month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Rock Springs, Wis. siblings Lyla, Elijah and Marci Clingerman, ages 2, 9, and 5 respectively, enjoy a dip in the waters of Devil's Lake during a visit to State Park in Baraboo, Wis. Friday, May 1, 2020. Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday directed the Department of Natural Resources to reopen 34 state parks and forests that he had ordered closed earlier this month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Ann Rowley of Madison, Wis. shares a bench and a blanket with her grandchildren, Anczi Willams, 4 and her brother, Tomi, 7, also of Madison, during a visit to Devil's Lake State Park in Baraboo, Wis. Friday, May 1, 2020. Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday directed the Department of Natural Resources to reopen 34 state parks and forests that he had ordered closed earlier this month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
A concessions and boat rental facility at Devil's Lake State Park in Baraboo, Wis. remains closed to the public Friday, May 1, 2020. Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday directed the Department of Natural Resources to reopen 34 state parks and forests that he had ordered closed earlier this month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Kayaks at Devil's Lake State Park are arranged on the park's north beach in Baraboo, Wis. Friday, May 1, 2020. Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday directed the Department of Natural Resources to reopen 34 state parks and forests that he had ordered closed earlier this month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Boat rentals, concessions and rest room facilities are still not available to visitors, however. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Bouldering enthusiasts gather on rocks at Devil's Lake State Park in Baraboo, Wis. Friday, May 1, 2020 after Gov. Tony Evers directed the Department of Natural Resources to reopen 34 state parks and forests that he had ordered closed earlier this month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. From left are Ian Cotter-Brown, Eric Cashman, Anna Boatman and Evan Stoddard. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Visitors to Devil's Lake State Park in Baraboo, Wis. walk along the shore of the park's north beach Friday, May 1, 2020. Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday directed the Department of Natural Resources to reopen 34 state parks and forests that he had ordered closed earlier this month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin's lakes -- such as at the popular Devil's Lake State Park near Baraboo -- have always invited exploration, especially in summer.
The Kunneman family hike the East Bluff trail at Devil’s Lake State Park.
Devil’s Lake State Park is one of the Wisconsin State Parks Governor Evers has closed, in an effort to slow the spread of the Novel Coronavirus on April 9, 2020. RUTHIE HAUGE
Devil’s Lake State Park is one of the Wisconsin State Parks Governor Evers has closed, in an effort to slow the spread of the Novel Coronavirus on April 9, 2020. RUTHIE HAUGE
Devil’s Lake State Park is one of the Wisconsin State Parks Governor Evers has closed, in an effort to slow the spread of the Novel Coronavirus on April 9, 2020. RUTHIE HAUGE
Devil’s Lake State Park is one of the Wisconsin State Parks Governor Evers has closed, in an effort to slow the spread of the Novel Coronavirus on April 9, 2020. RUTHIE HAUGE
Devil’s Lake State Park is one of the Wisconsin State Parks Governor Evers has closed, in an effort to slow the spread of the Novel Coronavirus on April 9, 2020. RUTHIE HAUGE
Devil’s Lake State Park is one of the Wisconsin State Parks Governor Evers has closed, in an effort to slow the spread of the Novel Coronavirus on April 9, 2020. RUTHIE HAUGE
Devil’s Lake State Park is one of the Wisconsin State Parks Governor Evers has closed, in an effort to slow the spread of the Novel Coronavirus on April 9, 2020. RUTHIE HAUGE
Devil’s Lake State Park is one of the Wisconsin State Parks Governor Evers has closed, in an effort to slow the spread of the Novel Coronavirus on April 9, 2020. RUTHIE HAUGE
Devil’s Lake State Park is one of the Wisconsin State Parks Governor Evers has closed, in an effort to slow the spread of the Novel Coronavirus on April 9, 2020. RUTHIE HAUGE
Devil’s Lake State Park is one of the Wisconsin State Parks Governor Evers has closed, in an effort to slow the spread of the Novel Coronavirus on April 9, 2020. RUTHIE HAUGE
Dave and Nicolette Solomita of Madison have a family outing Monday with their children, from left, Melody, 7, A.J., almost 2, and Abby, 3, at Devil's Lake State Park near Baraboo. Nicolette Solomita said the family was “surviving” with schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A sign at Devil's Lake State Park near Baraboo notifies the public that the park remains open on Monday. As of Tuesday, all Wisconsin state parks and trails are open and fees have been waived for the duration of the public health emergency, but the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources advises people to maintain social distancing and to not congregate in groups of 10 or more.
People walk in small groups Monday afternoon along a trail at Devil's Lake State Park near Baraboo. As of Tuesday, all Wisconsin state parks and trails remain open and fees have been waived for the duration of the public health emergency, but the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources advises people to maintain social distancing and to not congregate in groups of 10 or more.
Mary and David Paulson, from DeForest, snowshoe Thursday morning on the Steinke Basin Trail at Devil's Lake State Park near Baraboo. They said they snowshoe often but have only traveled to Devil's Lake for it twice so far this winter due to the -- until recently -- lack of snow.
Jamie Esser, left, passes a trout to his son, Hunter Haavind, both of Middleton, while ice fishing Saturday morning at Devil’s Lake State Park near Baraboo. Though they said they have a license, it was the Department of Natural Resources’ Free Fishing Weekend, meaning anyone could fish almost anywhere without a license or trout stamp. Esser said he comes to Devil’s Lake often to fish. “It’s beautiful,” he said. “Best park in the state.” Another free fishing weekend will be offered June 6-7.
Hunter Haavind, Middleton, ice fishes Saturday morning at Devil’s Lake State Park near Baraboo. It was the Department of Natural Resources’ Free Fishing Weekend, meaning anyone could fish almost anywhere without a license or trout stamp. Another free fishing weekend will be June 6-7.
Jamie Esser, Middleton, prepares a line while ice fishing Saturday morning with his son and a friend at Devil’s Lake State Park near Baraboo. Though they have a license, it was the Department of Natural Resources’ Free Fishing Weekend, meaning anyone could fish almost anywhere without a license or trout stamp. Esser said he comes to Devil’s Lake often to fish. “It’s beautiful,” he said. “Best park in the state.” Another free fishing weekend will be June 6-7.
The Friends of Devil's Lake State Park are seeking a fundraising consultant to help with efforts to build a new interpretive center at the park.
An ice fisherman walks onto the lake Monday morning at Devil's Lake State Park near Baraboo.
The Friends of Devil's Lake State Park are seeking a fundraising consultant to help with efforts to build a new interpretive center at the park, which would take over the educational functions currently being served at the Nature Center, pictured Monday morning.
A sign marks the Grottos and CCC trails April 24, 2019, on the south side of Devil's Lake State Park near Baraboo.
Det. George Bonham of the Baraboo Police Department talks to a driver shortly after noon Wednesday on South Shore Road at Devil's Lake State Park. He said he wasn't letting any vehicles or people on foot through to the park's south shore because authorities are searching for a suspect on foot.
Baraboo Fire Chief Kevin Stieve coordinates mock rescue operations with members of the Civil Air Patrol and other local first responders Aug. 29 at Devil's Lake State Park.
Emergency responders put an injured climber into an ambulance Friday afternoon at the East Bluff Trail entrance in Devil's Lake State Park.
Baraboo Fire & Rescue basket tender Dave Schrofer ascends a cliff face Monday during rescue training at Devil's Lake State Park.
Baraboo Fire & Rescue team member Dave Schrofer, left, helps a fellow team member playing the role of an injured person May 13, 2019, during cliff rescue training at Devil's Lake State Park. Baraboo's rope team rescued a woman who fell about 50 feet off the east bluff Saturday at the park.
A Baraboo Fire & Rescue team member secures a safety harness on the edge of a cliff Monday during a training exercise at Devil's Lake State Park.
