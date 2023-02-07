Sauk County is asking those who left tips about the unsolved killing of a man in Devil’s Lake State Park to call them as soon as possible if they have not yet been reached by detectives.

John Craig Schmutzer was 24 when he was stabbed to death in October 2020, while hiking along the Grottos Trail during his favorite time of year while on a trip to the region. Schmutzer was a UW-Madison graduate originally from Wauwatosa.

Police believe it was a random act of violence by a troubled individual, likely dealing with the effects of illicit drugs, severe untreated mental illness or both. The assailant was hard to identify, dressed in dark clothing with their face covered. Authorities worked to lock down the area and arrest the suspect in the hours that followed, but were unable to apprehend anyone. Since then, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office has collected and followed up on hundreds of leads and tips from the public.

Det. Justin Hannagan and Det. Drew Bulin continue to pursue leads to solve the case which Det. Lt. Chris Zunker has vowed will not become a cold case.

According to a release from Sheriff Chip Meister, the detectives “have made every effort to contact everyone who provided a tip,” either through the sheriff’s office directly, via the Sauk County Crime Stoppers tip line or through email or a text message.

Of all of these tips, some people have provided information but the detectives have been unable to contact them again to clarify the information or ask more questions.

They are asking that anyone who contributed a news tip but has not heard from either detective, to call them directly. Det. Hannagan at 608-355-3233 or Det. Bulin at 608-355-4406.

For those people who want to remain anonymous, Meister said the Crime Stoppers line, 1-888-TIP-SAUK, is always available.

“If calling that number and you wish to remain anonymous and unreachable, we ask you to be extremely specific and detailed as to the information you provide,” Meister said.

