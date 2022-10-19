Sauk County enters regional economic district with 5 neighboring counties

Sauk County Board members agreed to join a multi-county economic district Tuesday despite misgivings from supervisors about creating a larger government reach.

Sup. Marty Krueger outlined the resolution from the Economic Development Committee, which he said supports an application by the Madison Region Economic Partnership to become a designated regional entity. The group would consist of Sauk, Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Jefferson and Rock counties.

“This is a collaboration,” Krueger said. “In effect, we are already in this regional entity.”

The resolution was approved on a 26-2 vote. Sup. Terry Spencer and Sup. Andrea Lombard voted against it. Supervisors Jake Roxen, Brandon Lohr and Tim Teelin were absent.

The proposed Madison Region Economic Development District in southcentral Wisconsin was formed after the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy was submitted to the federal Economic Development Administration in 2019.

Sauk County was “an active participant in the completion of the CEDS,” according to the resolution passed Tuesday. There are 41 census tracts within the district. Sauk County has one. They “have felt the impact of adverse economic conditions and meet at least one applicable measure of economic distress for unemployment and per capita income,” according to the resolution. It is based on a period of two years, which will end in December.

The county had previously applied for the creation of such a district nearly a decade ago, but economic distress numbers shifted in the county during the process, making it no longer eligible, Krueger said.

Sup. Tim McCumber, board chairperson, said the county is not paying any money because the district is privately funded. The county remains independent and not beholden to other county decisions. The voting body assigned to the district would only decide whether to approve grant applications.

“The EDA just allows us to be in a better position to have federal dollars come into the area, which will be easier not only for the county to apply for assistance, but our business owners as well,” McCumber said.

Sup. Andrea Lombard announced she could not vote for such a measure because of her decades-long membership in the Glacial Area Conservancy Federation which has been oriented against “global governance.”

“Every time we are going to get money from the state or federal government, the agreement comes with strings and those strings are more often than not encumbering,” Lombard said. “Our freedoms are disappearing and we need to be very careful not to step on the toes of Sauk County residents to get money that will eventually enslave them.”

Formation of the district would bolster economic development in a partnership already being forged because of a proposal to construct a $10 million bridge connecting Dane County to Sauk County via the state trail system, Krueger said. That investment will extend beyond the area, into more northern counties as well.

“We are not joining a group where somebody is going to tell us what to do,” Krueger said. “This is a collaboration.”

Sup. Smooth Detter expressed a similar wariness against more government control, but acknowledged that the county has a choice to remove itself from the district at any time via a simple majority vote.

“If any of this feels uncomfortable, we have zero commitment to this,” Detter said. “We’ve gotten into these agreements with other counties — we just got out of one a few months ago — we realized we were the one carrying all the weight and getting the least benefit out of it. So if nothing else, we’re flexible.”