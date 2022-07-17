Sauk County Fair adds more than 130 exhibitors from 2021

Exhibitor numbers are up at the Sauk County Fair this year, said Sauk County Fair Secretary Liz Cook, who also serves as fairgrounds manager.

“It’s way more than last year,” Cook said. “Definitely in the barns there’s been an increase.”

The number of 2022 exhibitors totaled 380. Last year, Cook said it was roughly 243 total. While animal exhibitor numbers have noticeably increased, cultural arts has remained “one of the big programs.”

4-H Youth Educator Stacy Parsons of UW-Extension Sauk County began her work in the position a month ago, but said COVID-19 restriction changes were a likely cause for the difference in exhibitor numbers between 2021 and 2022.

Children could no longer meet in person, attending school virtually. It likely contributed to less interest in the last few years, Cook said.

“In 2020, because you couldn’t bring anything, a lot of kids maybe dropped out of these junior fair programs,” Cook said. “I know 4-H and other groups lost a lot of kids. A lot of those projects are hands-on and when you can’t have those meetings, it’s very hard to have kids actually do that stuff.”

In an effort to offset that effect, fair organizers have created new ways to raise awareness about exhibitions. The Color Me Fun Contest showed young people how it feels for their work to be displayed at the fair for visitors to view. They are also aiming to raise awareness among the youngest of potential 4-H members.

“We’ve opened up a camp for our youngest members and it’s open to all,” Parsons said. “We’ve had pretty steady registration coming in, so I’m really hopeful.”

They also have connections to local service groups who register with the fair, Cook said. The all-day Farm to Fair activities were another way to highlight agriculture through interaction.

“That’s a huge hit with families and kids,” Parsons said.

A new combine simulator was added to the commercial building. The area surrounded by local merchant booths and political groups centered around children’s activities, like milking a fake cow and pouring out different types of seed. Written questions meant to help them learn about agriculture aligned the displays. In the middle, a stage held educational presentations and a daily story time.

The simulator was funded with the Bob Williams Ag Grant awarded from the Wisconsin Association of Fairs. Cook’s husband, Frank Cook, arranged for the combine hardware donation, and video was provided by Baraboo FFA member Ashton Turner. A make-believe apple orchard came to fruition through an arrangement with the Columbia County Fair. Organizers donated the handmade trees and in exchange, Cook agreed to display information about the neighboring county fair, set to begin July 27, on the digital Sauk County Fair sign.

Cook said that though animal registrations increased, the cultural arts program for project presenters is popular, with work involving toy building blocks and photography. Organizers changed the layout of the project buildings to make them more “visually exciting,” Cook said.

They have also changed submission rules to accommodate open class exhibitors as different crafting fads become popular to “make sure it’s what people want to make,” Cook said.

Fair exhibits and everyday action should serve to be recruiting tools to regrow 4-H numbers, Parsons said, and may help some understand the variety of programs offered.

“We have so many project areas,” Parsons said. “Just having everybody at the fair and so many events, even within our organization, helps to recruit, get more kids involved and give them project ideas. Then also, those who are non 4-H members join us.”

Exhibitors also have a slightly different path to take than in previous years after the construction of a new building used to house swine, goats, sheep and other assorted animals. It holds the small animal ring where shows took place.

While the poultry and rabbit barn has become the McFarlane barn, sponsored by McFarlane’s Retail & Service Center of Sauk City, and there is now a RE/MAX hoop building, the newest building still has no title. Cook wants to change that soon.

“It’s how you get in and out of Baraboo, so it’s the perfect place to have your name on a building,” Cook said. “It’s a legacy to them — to that family or that business — I mean. In 25 years, that name will imprint on everyone.”