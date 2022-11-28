Sauk County History Society says, 'All I want for Christmas is Baraboo'

The Sauk County Historical Society is decking many a hall this holiday season. With a bevy of events at a bevy of locations, the organization wants to say to holiday revelers about their bejeweled homes, “Let it show! Let it show! Let it show!”

Showing beautiful homes, they will. On Dec. 3 will be the Baraboo Holiday Tour of Homes. Sponsored by Bekah Kate’s, Hill’s Wiring, and Baraboo State Bank, the splendor and nostalgia of the Christmas season comes to life with garlands, wreaths, and beautifully decorated trees.

The houses on the tour range in age from 1903 to 1940 and were designed in late Victorian, Craftsman, and Colonial Revival styles.

The Isenberg Home, on Front Street, will be part of the tour. It was built by master carpenter Christian Isenberg. Isenberg, with the help of his family, built many of the residencies and circus buildings owned by the Ringling brothers. The home will be festooned with holiday adornments.

So will the Craftsman-style Taylor House, located on Oak Street. The house belonged to Harry Taylor and his wife, Florence. The Taylors owned a bookstore.

Also on the tour will be the Yagy Bungalow on Broadway. Built in 1917, the house retains the built-in cupboards and original woodwork.

Finally, just outside of town, stands the Spiegler Farmhouse. Owned by Bruno and Wilhelmina Spiegler in the 1930s, they remodeled the home in 1940 incorporating Colonial Revival-style details.

Tickets for the home tour range in price from $13 to $18.

That’s not all of what the Sauk County Historical Society has in store for Baraboobians eager to celebrate the holidays. On Dec. 9, 10, and 11, their Van Orden Mansion will be resplendent with holiday cheer, including decorated trees, holiday lights, music, food and drink, horse and carriage rides, and more.

On Dec. 9, the organization will have a Wine and Appetizer Premier. Guests can experience the mansion at night with tasty gourmet food and drink. Reservations are required by Dec. 2. Tickets range in price from $25 to $30.

Dec. 10 will be a Jingle Bell Open House at the mansion. There will be live music, holiday baked goods, horse and carriage rides (sponsored by Baraboo State Bank), and more. Tickets are $8 for non-members. Children under the age of 12 are free.

Finally, on Dec. 11, there will be their Magical Mansion Tours program. A more informal event, groups of 10 are scheduled for entry into the mansion every 10 minutes. There will be music and treats. Tickets are $8 for non-members. Children under the age of 12 are free.

Lead decorators for this year’s festivities include Amy Terbilcox, Lindy Larsen, Gretchen Roltgen, Miriam Thompson, Dave SaLoutos, Laurie Dummer, Nicole Morris, Kathy Calabrese, Paul Wolter, Bekah Kate Stelling, Rikki and Wendy McNabb, Morgan Tribbey and Nancy Rago.

A winter wonderland is to be had in some of Baraboo’s most historic and beautiful homes.

For more information visit www.saukcountyhistory.org.