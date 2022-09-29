Sauk County issues warrant after Wisconsin Dells road rage incident

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Milwaukee man who allegedly pointed a gun at another driver after he caused a scene in the drive-thru of the Wisconsin Dells McDonald’s by arguing with employees.

Herbert M. Stokes, 24, was charged with felony robbery with use of force and intimidating a victim as well as misdemeanor counts of intentionally pointing a firearm at a person and battery. He faces a maximum prison sentence of 15 years and 10 years of extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint:

Wisconsin Dells Police Officer Dylan McKedree responded to the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and Hwy 23 after dispatch received a 911 hang-up call around 8:30 a.m. Aug. 1. A caller was able to tell dispatchers that a man who had been driving a white 2021 Chrysler Voyager van with out-of-state license plates fled south along Trout Road and Clara Avenue.

A woman said she had been sitting in the drive-thru of McDonald's, 2325 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy, when a man believed to be Stokes was arguing with staff and the driver of a vehicle ahead of hers. The vehicle left but Stokes stayed near the exit, yelling at other drivers.

When the woman was leaving, she honked at Stokes. Their vehicles left the parking lot at the same time, which is when the woman said she yelled at Stokes to “Get it together” which is when he stopped the van in the middle of the road and leaned out of his window to point a gun at her.

He drove away. The woman followed him onto Hwy 12, attempting to get a photo of his license plate number. Stokes yelled, threatening to shoot the woman and got out of his van.

According to the complaint, Stokes walked to the woman and grabbed the cellphone she was holding. The woman told police she got out of her vehicle and followed Stokes, asking for the phone back but he got back into the van.

The woman said she reached into Stokes’ vehicle to get back the phone. She also opened his door, which is when Stokes allegedly punched her in the face before shoving her to the ground. The woman got back up and again tried to reach for her phone but Stokes hit her and knocked her to the ground a second time, she said. When she tried a third time, the door was locked. The light turned green and Stokes drove off with the woman dragging along with the vehicle while holding the door. She complained of knee pain to emergency responders.

According to the complaint, a Dunkin' Donuts employee spoke to a separate police officer. The worker said the woman and the man driving the Chrysler had been in a fight and the worker saw the van drive off while the woman was still reaching into the vehicle. When the woman got back into her vehicle and drove to a nearby parking lot, the Dunkin' Donuts employee talked to her and then called the police.

Another driver also told police he saw Stokes push the woman to the ground before turning onto Trout Road.

An Uber driver found the phone in the intersection of Hwy 13 and Trout Road.

Through photos taken with the cellphone, police identified the vehicle and noticed it had Louisiana license plates, along with the plate number. It was a rental vehicle through Enterprise. Company officials reported to police that Stokes was the last renter of the vehicle.

The officer requested photos of Stokes from the Milwaukee Police Department.

After identifying Stokes, the officer called a woman who was allegedly staying at Tamarack Resort in Wisconsin Dells with him that weekend. They had rented a vehicle to drive from Milwaukee with two children, a 1-year-old and a 7-month-old.

When the officer spoke to Stokes over the phone, he denied being involved. Stokes did not respond when asked to fill out a written statement, the officer noted.

Photos of the driver taken with the woman’s phone match the photos provided by the MPD. The officer also found the woman’s social media page with photos of Stokes from their trip to Wisconsin Dells. In his hand, Stokes held a lanyard which matched the one the man driving the van had and was wearing the same outfit.

Stokes was charged Sept. 22. Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett issued the warrant for his arrest that day.