Sauk County judge issues warrant for man charged with child sexual assault

A Wisconsin Dells man scheduled to go to trial next week on charges of sexually assaulting a child failed to show up for a hearing Thursday, prompting an arrest warrant to be filed for him.

Benjamin F. Hopinkah, 28, did not appear in Sauk County Circuit Court for a final pretrial hearing, prompting Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett to order a bench warrant and cancel the jury trial set to begin June 28.

Hopinkah was charged in June 2021 with first-degree sexual assault of a child under 12 years old. He faces a maximum of 40 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision.

Man accused of sexually assaulting 5-year-old in Wisconsin Dells hotel

According to the criminal complaint, Hopinkah was staying with a group at Super 8 in Wisconsin Dells and had gone out with friends to celebrate his 27th birthday. A woman was watching children in an attached room when she woke to find Hopinkah allegedly forcing a 5-year-old to perform a sexual act. The woman told police she screamed at Hopinkah to leave the room before finding the child was partially undressed.

In a forensic interview, the 5-year-old said Hopinkah was attempting to force the child to keep their pants down and was rubbing his genitals against the child’s back when the woman yelled and cursed at Hopinkah.

Six arrested in Adams County for armed burglary following vehicle pursuit through campground

Hopinkah also faces charges of armed burglary and criminal damage to property in Adams County. According to court records, he also failed to show for a preliminary hearing April 21 on those charges and has been wanted on a warrant since then.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

