Sauk County judge issues warrant for Merrimac man charged with possessing child sexual abuse images

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko issued a warrant Thursday for the arrest of a former Baraboo man accused of downloading images of children being sexually abused.

Keith A. D. Whiting, 28, of Merrimac, was charged with four felony counts of possession of child pornography. He faces a maximum prison sentence of 60 years and 40 years of extended supervision and fines up to $400,000.

According to the criminal complaint, a detective with the Baraboo Police Department received a case which included a cybertip from July 22. There were files found via Discord, a file sharing service that uses chat rooms and chat channels created by individuals, of prepubescent children being assaulted and in nude poses.

Investigation into the source found the subscriber was Keith Whiting of 1012 West St. in Baraboo. The email address connected to Whiting’s Charter Communications account was also linked to images of naked prepubescent children found to be shared through the messaging app Snapchat in a separate cybertip.

Investigators found Whiting had deleted the Discord account.

In January, a Google security official spoke to the detective and said that the company had accidentally notified Whiting that the police were looking to gain access to his Gmail account Jan. 17. According to the complaint, police had surveilled the Baraboo residence and Whiting had not returned since that day.

