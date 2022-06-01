Sauk County officials approve of state bills aimed at curbing overdoses

Three bills recently signed by Gov. Tony Evers meant to help prevent overdose deaths and aid in the treatment of substance abuse are measures local officials say will help them potentially reduce the number of fentanyl-related deaths in Sauk County.

Wisconsin Acts 179, 180 and 181 focus primarily on the highly potent and increasingly common fentanyl. Sauk County Community Health Strategist Sara Jesse said it is important to have laws to combat the prevalence of the drug given the high number of overdose deaths associated with it in recent years.

“It’s really imperative to get fentanyl off of our streets,” Jesse said. “I don’t know if it’s possible, but it’s killing people and shows no signs of slowing down.”

According to health department data, 90% of both accidental and intentional overdose deaths in 2020 involved fentanyl, which was 19 out of 21 deaths. It dipped lower in 2021 to 67%, or 10 out of 15 total overdose deaths, but it has been a quickly growing cause of concern in less than 10 years.

Jesse said the county did not see fentanyl as a primary reason for overdose deaths before 2018, when it became a “major factor,” involved in 10 out of 14 total deaths. Before that it was 2 out of 10 or none at all, she said, adding that the deaths were caused by the fentanyl patch which is prescribed for pain management.

Wis. Act 181 requires the state Department of Administration, Department of Health Services and Department of Safety and Professional Services to issue a request to the Joint Committee on Finance for consideration of a database that provides usable information of opioid and methamphetamine use trends throughout the state.

Jesse said the prospect is appealing because the numbers drive how they operate.

“I always get excited about data because public health data drives our decisions, from what we prioritize to how we focus our efforts to how we know if we’re making progress on addressing a community problem, such as drug use,” Jesse said. “It’s wonderful that this is in law that they maintain a data system like this. Drug trends shift frequently, so if we don’t have this data, how could we know what exactly is happening on the street?”

For example, data gathering has shown an uptick in methamphetamine use in Sauk County, from 0% of meth involvement before 2017 to 43% of overdose deaths in 2020 and 47% in 2021.

“We really need the timely data to stay on top of these trends so we can better focus our efforts and prevention treatment, harm reduction — whatever is needed,” Jesse said.

The growing problem with methamphetamine echoes the growing prevalence of fentanyl. Jesse and Det. Sgt. Scott Steinhorst of the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said fentanyl can be found in any drug being sold illegally.

“We’re finding traces of fentanyl in a lot of methamphetamine, cocaine, THC,” Steinhorst said. “Pretty much any of the street drugs now, a lot of it has fentanyl in it.”

Jesse said fentanyl can be made in laboratories, making it cheap to produce, and even though the labs in China where fentanyl is generally made have fallen under stricter regulations, the makers have switched to creating all of the items needed to create fentanyl and shipping them to Mexico, where the product is finished.

“This requires no poppy production, nothing natural, so it can be made in a lab,” Jesse said. “A tiny shake of your salt shaker is all you need to kill someone with fentanyl. It’s a very small amount that is deadly. We’re looking at a very cheap drug that can be mixed into other substances and not always mixed uniformly.”

Jesse said she likes to refer to the problem of bad mixing by drug dealers as the “Chocolate Chip Cookie Effect,” because just like biting into the cookie can mean getting a mouthful of chocolate, there could also be nothing but baked dough. The same goes for badly mixed drugs laced with fentanyl; a user might have an abundance of fentanyl or very little.

“Definitely Gov. Evers making clear that fentanyl test strips are not drug paraphernalia allows agencies to distribute these more effectively,” Jesse said. “And now that they’re not considered drug paraphernalia, perhaps other agencies will be distributing these more freely so people can test their drugs.”

Steinhorst said Wis. Act 179 helps update the classification of fentanyl if someone is arrested for selling or making it. Before, regardless of whether a person had 1 gram or 50 grams of the substance, they were held to the same legal punishment. With the new law, the charges will mirror those of heroin possession with intent to sell.

“It didn’t differentiate between the weight of the substance like other drugs are already, like heroin, cocaine, THC; all of that has different structures as far as penalty classes,” Steinhorst said. “It increases the severity of the felony based on the weight of the substance.”

Which means that possessing up to 10 grams is a Class E felony, from 10 to 50 grams is a Class D felony and anything more than 50 grams is a Class C felony. Those felonies carry a maximum sentence of 10, 15 and 25 years in prison, respectively.

While Steinhorst said law enforcement cannot control what the ultimate sentence is once the charges go forward in the court system, he said the ability to charge for the corresponding amount provides “another tool” for ensuring more people distributing the highly potent substance will be unable to do so.

“This will make it a little bit easier on us as far as charging goes,” Steinhorst said. “The more the substance that we get in a case, the more severe the penalty is going to be.”

