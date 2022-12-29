 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sauk County officials take oaths of office

Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister takes his oath of office from Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock during a ceremony Thursday at the Sauk County Courthouse. Meister, who was elected for his fourth term during the November election, is now the longest serving sheriff in county history. Screnock also swore in incumbent Clerk of Courts Carrie Wastlick and Coroner Greg Hahn.

Roughly two dozen members of Sauk County officials' family, friends and coworkers gathered Thursday inside the courtroom of Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock to watch as three incumbents were sworn into office. 

Sheriff Chip Meister took the oath for a fourth time, making his time as the chief law enforcement officer in the county the longest in history as he is set to exceed his current 12 years. 

Without the staff he works with every day, Meister said he would not be able to do his job and thanked them for all of their work. 

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock issues the oath of office for three incumbents ready to take on their next terms as county officials.

Meister was reelected Nov. 8 while facing two challengers. Longtime challenger Democrat Bob Hefty and new candidate Independent Becky Blackman both lost as Meister collected more than 17,000 of the nearly 29,000 votes cast for the race in Sauk County. 

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock, right, swears in incumbent Coroner Greg Hahn during a ceremony in Screnock's courtroom Thursday. Hahn was one of three incumbents who took their oath. He is set to serve his fourth term as coroner and thanked the former coroner, who still works beside him, in part for his success.

Incumbent Coroner Greg Hahn was also reelected in November. Hahn thanked retired coroner, Betty Hinze, for her work as she continues to aid him in the office. Hahn, who served as chief deputy to Hinze before her retirement, was first elected to the position in 2010. 

Sauk County Clerk of Courts Carrie Wastlick promises to uphold the duties of her office while being sworn in by Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock during a ceremony Thursday at the county courthouse. Wastlick was one of three incumbents sworn in and echoed the sentiments of supportive staff, especially in the most recent years of her more than 20 year tenure, as COVID-19 created new challenges.

Sauk County Clerk of Courts Carrie Wastlick was reelected to the position she has held since 1999. Both she and Hahn ran as unopposed in the Republican party. Wastlick echoed Meister regarding staff support and noted that since 2020 and the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been new challenges to face within the court system. 

