Sauk County passes budget with third year tax rate decrease

Sauk County residents may see their tax bill dip slightly after the Sauk County Board passed its $163.9 million budget Tuesday with little discussion and no amendments.

The county was limited in how much it could raise the levy capacity due to state law, which requires any county or municipality to only increase its total tax revenue based on how much new building there was in its jurisdiction that year. There was also debt paid off, dropping that amount from previous years.

Sauk County Administrator Brent Miller said net new construction within the county was just under 1.3% and boosted levy by roughly $372,000. Two Tax Increment Finance Districts were also ended, which created about $32,000 more in levy. In total, the levy capacity addition was roughly $404,000, making the property tax total slightly more than $34.5 million.

A major change from last year includes the more than $7 million project to replace two county highway buildings; the main shop in West Baraboo and another smaller facility in Reedsburg, both built more than six decades ago. The county bonded $45 million for the project and used more than $2.17 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act for the work in progress.

Board supervisors also unanimously approved the addition of new positions: a highway shop operator, a human services adult protective services supervisor, two social workers, occupational therapist, physical therapist and two speech and language therapists; a public health community health worker; a land resources and environment parks maintenance technician; and a lead deputy county clerk. The clerk position is slated to only be included in the first four months of 2023.

The need for more Health & Human Services Department employees comes from a requirement by the state to eliminate the waitlist for children awaiting services.

While the addition of roughly 7.8 new employees is a cost of nearly $924,000, Miller said there are also 28 positions not being filled, which means the levy decreases by more than $886,000.

Due to an increase with their previous health insurance vendor, Quartz, county officials sought a new option. With the switch to Dean Health Plan, the cost of health insurance for employees decreased by 1.6%, or more than $148,000.

The tax rate for homeowners will be reduced by 9 cents, or 2.3%,to $3.76. Homeowners will expect to pay $376 per $100,000 value of their residence. Total equalized value within the county rose, which generally pushes the tax rate lower for property owners. The amount increased from roughly $8 billion to more than $9.1 billion in the last year. Despite the tax rate decreasing, some homeowners could still see an increase in their overall county tax bill. It all depends on how much their home increased in value.

Sup. Marty Krueger thanked the board for an easy process, noting there were no amendments to the proposed document, which “spoke to” the transition of the county to the use of an administrator to oversee operations such as the drafting of the budget. No other supervisor spoke before it was unanimously approved. Sup. Tim Teelin was absent.

During the public hearing, only one person from the public spoke about the proposed budget document.

Former supervisor Tom Kriegl pointed to federal COVID-19 aid as helping local governments to “cope with their budgets much easier” before admonishing the choice not to allocate funding to local nonprofit groups.

“I’m really disappointed that Sauk County does not intend to do more for some of the most vulnerable among us, such as the Boys and Girls Club,” Kriegl said. “I’m also disappointed more money was not allocated for helping the homeless and other vulnerable populations. The Sauk County budget has done more to help populations like that in the past. It is certainly within the ability of Sauk County government to do that.”

Kriegl said he hoped supervisors would “rectify that during the deliberations tonight” but no such discussion occurred.

During the budget process in November 2021, county officials declared it was not legally feasible to provide funding to nonprofit groups, such as the Boys and Girls Club of West-Central Wisconsin, after Corporation Counsel Brian Desmond corresponded with the state Department of Justice.

He was verifying the argument made in a letter by former AG Brad Schimel from 2017. Schimel interpreted state statutes to dictate that governments are prohibited from making donations to private, nonprofit organizations outside of the scope of those that provide services to people affected by domestic violence and similarly related crimes.

The county can only appropriate money to perform its own duties, according to the letter. While it can create an entity to serve food to its residents, for example, it cannot provide funding to a local food pantry to provide that same service.

Supporters of the group spoke for roughly an hour asking the county board to reconsider. Sauk County contributed $50,000 to the club in its 2020 budget. In 2021, it was reduced to $25,000.

Sales tax within the county has been increasing and officials saw record highs during the peak COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. Despite the shift in the pandemic to virtually eliminate restrictions within the area, Miller said he and members of the finance committee did not feel confident that the state projection of $12.6 million in sales tax revenue next year would be realized. Instead, they included a projection of $10 million.

Tax rates at the county level have been decreasing in recent years. The rate from 2020 to 2021 dropped by 12 cents to $4.33 per $1,000 of equalized value, then to $3.85 in the 2022 budget.