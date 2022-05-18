Sauk County Public Health receives award for more than 2 years of teamwork

Sauk County Board members applauded at least five times in the span of roughly 15 minutes Tuesday as representatives from the Sauk County Institute of Leadership outlined their year of work and awarded a county department for its dedication during the height of the pandemic.

Jesse Phalen, public health nurse manager of the Sauk County Public Health Department, was one of the 18 graduates of the 2022 SCIL class. She accepted the annual SCIL Leadership Award on behalf of the department, which honors an individual or organization which exemplifies “outstanding leadership in the county,” said Extension Community Development Educator Morgan McArthur.

McArthur said the nomination came from newly retired Emergency Preparedness Director Jeff Jelinek, who had received the same award four years ago.

“He said, ‘This is a team of people who have toiled in solid service through the thunderstorms, the wind and the rain of the COVID cyclone,’” McArthur said. “‘They’ve endured the blowback of a frustrated and naïve public, they’ve been the lightning rod for anger and abuse and they keep coming back to work serving the county.’”

Phalen recognized those within the department and accepted the award on their behalf.

“It was definitely a team effort,” Phalen said. “This is especially meaningful, coming out of the COVID response, that I’m not sure we’re totally out of yet. This was a team effort, still is, always will be.”

SCIL has been ongoing for 24 years and was the first of its kind within the state, with other counties creating their own after Sauk County founded it in 1998.

The class chose the Rev. Antowan Hallmon Sr., the pastor of FaithWorks Ministries of Baraboo, to speak on their behalf. Hallmon said the program helped class members develop techniques to become better leaders, including one which he said is key.

“When you can actually do some self-reflection and really take some hard truths about yourself, it’ll turn into external growth,” Hallmon said.

Sauk County Board Chairperson Tim McCumber commended Hallmon for work through his church to spread information about COVID-19 and vaccinations. Hallmon said to look to the recently awarded health department, which was instrumental in setting up the publicizing of the facts.

During his speech on behalf of the class, Hallmon concluded by urging anyone who has a “desire to grow” to enroll in the fall class.

“Overall, this leadership experience has grown me as a person, as a leader, to help me even be a better teammate; because let’s just face it, to learn leadership, you don’t have to be a leader to lead,” Hallmon said. “You can lead by example, you lead by how you behave, you lead by action and we’ve learned those things.”

