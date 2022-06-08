Sauk County set to hire Lake Delton official to fill emergency management role

A committee tasked with hiring a new Sauk County Emergency Management Director has submitted Lake Delton’s emergency management program coordinator for the position.

Jed Seidl, a retired Lake Delton police officer of 29 years and emergency management coordinator since 2018, was chosen unanimously by committee members, said Sauk County Administrator Brent Miller.

“We had over 20 applicants for the position, from Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Idaho, Florida,” Miller said. “It was amazing.”

Interview committee members included Miller, Sauk County Highway Commissioner Pat Gavinski, Facilities Manager Ian Crammond, Sauk County Sheriff Chief Deputy Eric Van Den Heuvel and Human Resources Director Kasey Hodges.

The position has been vacant since May 6, when Jeff Jelinek stepped down after 16 years as director of emergency management.

Jed Seidl retired from policing in April 2016. In late 2018, he was hired as village coordinator of emergency management programs through grant funding to conduct an emergency response exercise series called the Dells-Delton Area Response Exercise Series.

The position serves as a liaison between public safety organizations and area businesses for the DARES program. Training has been conducted over time to help businesses prepare for different types of emergencies, such as natural disasters. Work within that series included site assessments, surveys, business collaboration, an online training site, needs-based training and active shooter drills. All of the work was meant to culminate in a large-scale training exercise in fall 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Seidl was presented as the finalist by Miller during a Sauk County Executive and Legislative Committee meeting Tuesday. Members Marty Krueger, John Deitrich and Carl Gruber recommended Seidl for consideration by the full Sauk County Board.

Tim McCumber, who also serves as Lake Delton village administrator, abstained from the vote. Despite the abstention, McCumber stressed his support for Seidl, who “was an excellent selection,” he said.

