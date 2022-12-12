 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sauk County sheriff identifies driver in Fairfield fatality

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the driver who died in a single-vehicle crash Dec. 1 in the town of Fairfield.

James Walker, 73, of Reedsburg, was found dead just after 7 a.m. when police responded to a call that a minivan covered in frost was stopped in the middle of a harvested corn field near the intersection of Van Hoosen Road and Shady Lane Road.

First responders found the maroon van with heavy front end damage. Walker was in the driver’s seat, said Sheriff Chip Meister.

Initial investigation showed the van was being driven east on Shady Lane Road when Walker failed to stop at a stop sign and drove through the T-style intersection. The van went over an embankment and was airborne before landing in the field, coming to a rest roughly 100 yards later, according to police.

Because there was frost covering the van, the crash likely happened “several hours” before it was reported, Meister said.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

