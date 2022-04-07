Sauk County upset results in youngest elected supervisor

Among the contested races for a seat on the Sauk County Board in Tuesday's spring election, two incumbents could not keep their hold on the position, and one lost to the now youngest supervisor.

Wally Czuprynko, who has spent the last nine years representing the people of Lake Delton as the Distrist 1 supervisor, lost to 28-year-old newcomer Jake Roxen in a 103-to-82 vote, a close outcome he considers a salve for the defeat.

“I thought I did my best, but until you know the results you just don’t know,” Czuprynko said. “It’s politics. You just don’t know until all the votes are counted.”

Roxen, a 2011 graduate of Wisconsin Dells High School, has never served as an elected official before, but he expressed enthusiasm for becoming involved in governance, something he has always seen as a goal to try to make the world a better place. Roxen will be the youngest supervisor on the 31-member board when he's sworn in later this month.

“I don’t want to make a huge ruckus or anything,” Roxen said. “I just want to go in and truly represent everybody.”

Czuprynko wasn’t the only one who did not anticipate the defeat. District 19 Sup. Bryant Hazard, who was reelected to the board in an unopposed race and elected to Baraboo City Council over a longtime incumbent, said the news was “a shock running around our community.”

“No one expected that,” Hazard said. “Wally’s been kind of a fixture on the County Board and it’s an interesting void that he’s gone now.”

The other incumbent to fall to a challenger was District 12 Sup. Ross Curry, who was ousted in a 71-to-42 vote by David Clemens. The district comprises part of the village of Lake Delton, the town of Delton and part of the city of Wisconsin Dells.

Curry said before the election that the results “are up to God” and that if he were to lose, the positive outcome would be having more time to spend with his grandchild.

Czuprynko said his own personal life will change for the better now that he has more time because his “wife and daughter are thrilled that we don’t have to plan our entire lives around County Board meetings.”

“Conversely, it was never about being on the board, it was about serving,” Czuprynko said. “It’s just in my nature to try to be involved in things and give back, so I’m sure that void will be filled with something else.”

Roxen said he does not have any specific issue to focus on during his next two years in the position. He was inspired in part by a conversation with his friend Eric Shimpach, who serves on both the Columbia County Board and Portage City Council. Shimpach, who encouraged him to run, is someone he shares a number of opinions with, Roxen said. He decided it was a good time to try local public service.

“I was given the best gift of all, which is life, and I can’t just let it go to waste,” Roxen said. “I’ve always been trying to figure out how I can serve that purpose the best way.”

Rather than honing in on a single issue, Roxen said he wants to take the feedback he gained while canvassing for the seat and fight for those issues as he learns more about sitting on county government.

“I know so many people from every spectrum in the area,” Roxen said. “Now that I’m in the position, I want to hear what the people want and represent them to the best of my ability. Politics nowadays, everybody just says what makes people happy and I feel like it’s just become some game.”

Czuprynko said he is most proud that others noticed how he specifically advocated for his constituents of Lake Delton and aimed to make their lives better through his representation. He said that all of the new board members should “listen more than you talk.”

“Especially at first,” Czuprynko said. “You’ve got to understand the role and function and duty of county government as it relates to villages and cities and things that happen on the state level, the federal level. The county can only control things the county can control. …Just always be open to new ideas and always be looking to make things better.”

