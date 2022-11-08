Sauk Prairie High School’s 'The Laramie Project' highlights the plight of LGBTQ youth

On the night of Oct. 6, 1998, Matthew Shepard, a gay 21-year-old college student was robbed, pistol whipped, tortured, and tied to a barbed wire fence outside Laramie, Wyoming. He was left to die.

He was discovered 18 hours later by a passing cyclist thinking he was a scarecrow. Shepard was in a coma and covered in blood. He was sent to the hospital as candlelight vigils lit up coast to coast across America as the national media took note of crimes directed at individuals on the basis of their sexual orientations or gender identities. Shepard died six days later.

Sauk Prairie High School will perform "The Laramie Project" this weekend. The show deals with events in and around Laramie from just before the Shepard murder until just after the sentencing of his murderers. Shows are Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11-12 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. All shows will be at the River Arts Center Theater. Tickets are $10.

“I would like it to bring hope,” said Eric Brehm, the director of the show. The North Freedom resident is in his second year with the Sauk Prairie School District, employed as an alternative education teacher, a summer school teacher, and a drama director. “I would like to bring confidence to LGBTQ students, and a feeling that it’s OK to be who they are.”

The play is difficult on a myriad of fronts. The subject matter is dark. The language is course. The play is technically challenging to mount. The play has more than 70 speaking parts. The Sauk Prairie High School version features a cast of 31, including 24 students and 7 members of the Sauk Prairie School District’s staff and administration.

“I hope it reinforces issues of compassion and acceptance,” Brehm said. “The world still concentrates an awful lot on those viewed as ‘other.’” He hopes the play, in its own small way, will help people realize that the ‘other,’ “which in this case of our show is tied to issues of sexual orientation, but has lessons that could easily apply to race, religion, gender, or even things like political party – isn’t all that different from ourselves.”

Much has changed in regard to acceptance since Shepard’s death. Much has stayed the same. Nationally, the vast majority of LGBTQ students who attended in person school in the 2020-21 academic school year experienced some form of harassment or assault. This, according to the most recent National School Climate Survey, conducted by GLSEN, a national organization working to promote safe schools.

More than 75% of LGBTQ respondents said they were called names or threatened. Almost a third of respondents were shoved, punched, kicked, or assaulted with a weapon because of their sexual orientation or gender identity; 58% of LGBTQ students heard adults in schools make homophobic remarks; 72% said they heard staff say negative things about gender expression.

The Trevor Project’s 2022 National Survey of LGBTQ Youth Mental Health found many areas lacking in regard to the care of LGBTQ youth: 45% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered suicide and 60% of LGBTQ youth who wanted mental health care were unable to obtain it.

Conversely, LGBTQ youth who found school affirming had lower rates of suicide. Similarly, LGBTQ youth who lived in affirming communities also had lower rates of suicide.

“While I believe that we have made serious strides towards equality, there is always room for improvement,” stated Kurt Rossbach, a Sauk Prairie High School art teacher who also advises the Sauk Prairie High School Gay/Straight Alliance (GSA). “I have seen some amazing transitions within the community,” he said during his time as the GSA advisor. “I see the rainbow flag flying on many houses.”

Sauk Prairie High School has had a GSA the last 10 years under Rossbach’s leadership.

“The past 10 years have been wonderful. We have been a significant voice in our community at the high school and took part with the district with our gender-free bathrooms.”

Rossbach has been able to add 7th and 8th grade GSAs at the middle school. This year they added 6th grade.

Other school districts in the area have similar GSAs. Reedsburg Area High School’s GSA club has the goal, according to their website, “to embrace diversity in differences between students and provide a safe space for students who do and do not identify various sexualities, gender identities, and discuss current LGBTQ+ issues.”

The GSA at Baraboo High School started during the 2007-2008 school year, founded by a group of students.

Portage High School’s GSA was founded in 2011-2012. Their membership has risen from six students to around 40 today. Its advisor is Portage High School English teacher Bridget Joers.

"As the only out and queer staff member at the high school (and probably the district), I felt that I could be a good resource for students," the 24-year-old stated, now in her second year of teaching at the school. "The high school is making small steps to becoming more inclusive and accepting," she said. "The steps they are taking usually come from suggestions from the GSA club or other students and/or teachers."

The club's mission statement reads: “We believe that schools can be truly safe only when every student is assured of access to an education without fear of harassment or violence.”

Matthew Shepard was harassed. Violence ended his life.

"The best thing anyone can do to help and support LGBTQ youth is simply to listen to them," Joers stated. "Kids don't only want to feel accepted by their community, but they want to feel like they are a part of the community."

“’The Laramie Project,’” Brehm, the director of the show said, “ultimately, is about how to find compassion, and that’s a quality all people could benefit from having and improving.”