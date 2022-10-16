Sauk Prairie School District hopes to draw youth into phlebotomy

A phlebotomist draws blood, which is used for different kinds of medical laboratory testing or for procedures such as transfusions, and helps patients and donors before or after having their blood drawn.

Sauk Prairie School District, in partnership with Madison College and with assistance from Sauk Prairie Healthcare, will soon be offering a phlebotomist/specimen processor program. The classes, to begin in January, is through Madison College and will take place at Sauk Prairie High School.

Jeff Wright, superintendent of Sauk Prairie School District, hopes the new offering will draw students into the medical profession.

“This is a long term dream realized,” he said. “To create opportunities for our students a pathway into the medical field and, in turn, help our community’s healthcare providers with this much-needed job.”

Adam Lobner, director of laboratory services at Sauk Prairie Healthcare, said phlebotomists “are critical to the care and health of our community.”

The need, nationally, for medical technicians, such as phlebotomists, is extremely high and is only expected to increase. The COVID-19 pandemic, Lobner believes, made people less inclined to enter the medical field. “An individual, through job training, can immediately enter this exciting field, and have a full-time job with benefits without need of a long-term degree, and positively impact lives.”

According the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, phlebotomist job growth is expected to increase 10% over the next decade. The 2021 median pay for a phlebotomist was $37,380 a year, or $17.97 an hour.

“Younger people,” Lobner said, “searching for a career path can find it here. It’s attainable.”

The coming program, with Madison College advising and teaching, and Sauk Prairie Healthcare providing training opportunities, consists of two courses. There will be a Basic Lab Skills course, exploring health career options and fundamental principles and procedures of the clinical laboratory. That course will run from Jan. 16 to March 2.

The second course, Phlebotomy, taking place March 8 through May 11, provides opportunities for learners to perform routine venipuncture, routine capillary puncture, and special collections procedures.

The classes will take place at Sun Prairie High School’s recently furbished medical classroom. The courses are for high school students as well as any interested community members eager to pursue a career in phlebotomy. Wright estimates there will be 20 to 25 students in the first cohort.

“We look forward to giving these sorts of opportunities to the kids,” Wright said.