The wellness of Sauk Prairie School District’s mental health programs received a big boost recently.

The U.S. Department of Education awarded the district, one of only two in the state of Wisconsin to receive a grant, a school-based mental health grant of $4,660,083 over the next five years. A 25% match is required by the Sauk Prairie School District.

“We do everything we can do to help our families,” said Noelle Shapiro, SPSD’s Executive Director of Special Education and Pupil Services. “We are always asking ourselves, ‘How can we do more?,’ ‘How can we make the school a hub for our families’ overall care?,’ ‘What can we do to meet the needs of our community?’.”

The recent award will help. The plan outlined in the district’s grant application aims to increase collaboration and coordination across education, mental health, healthcare, and law enforcement agencies to better meet student and family needs by streamlining service delivery and eliminating redundancies.

Shapiro is excited about creating a cross-agency team for the area. The district’s coordinator would work with local agencies to coordinate efforts so that the needs of the students don’t fall through the cracks or are replicated by more than one entity.

The district is eager to work with local mental health providers, healthcare services, such as Sauk Prairie Healthcare, law enforcement agencies, like the Sauk Prairie Police Department and the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin Department of Children’s Mental Health, and Wisconsin Office of School Safety, among others.

“We want to be there for families,” Shapiro said. “We want our families to know that we can help. That we got this. It’s in the heart of all our staff. It’s what we want to be. It’s what we do.”

Much of the funding will go toward hiring more mental health professionals for the district. Currently, there are two school counselors, a part-time social worker, and a part-time psychologist. The district would like to boost staffing by hiring social workers and a cross-agency team coordinator.

“We want a tighter web of care around our students,” Shapiro said. “Our amazing community will be a great support.”

Support is needed. The mental health issues of youth have become more prominent in recent years due to the effects of social media, the COVID-19 pandemic, the political climate, and other factors.

CDC data from 2022 noted that 37% of high school students reported poor mental health while 44% reported they persistently felt sad or hopeless in the past year. In addition, 55% reported they experienced emotional abuse by an adult in the home and 11% reported physical abuse.

LGTBQ+ youth and female youth reported greater levels of poor mental health; emotional abuse; and having attempted suicide than their counterparts.

Additionally, people of color also reported greater levels of poor mental health.

School connectedness matters. The CDC reports that youth who felt connected to adults and peers at school were significantly less likely than those who did not to report persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness; that they seriously considered committing suicide; or attempted suicide.

“There is such a need for mental health services,” said Todd Felhofer, Superintendent of the Shell Lake School District.

The Shell Lake School District was the only other school district in Wisconsin to receive the grant. Shell Lake, a village 30 minutes north of Rice Lake, received $998,900 over five years. The district has one school that serves 600 students.

“We’re a rural community,” Felhofer said. “We need to add another level of care for our students and families.”

They plan on using the funding to hire more licensed counselors and to also provide materials and training about mental health to the entire school district’s staff.

Felhofer said, “We have a lot of good people here doing good work but there is a lot of work left to be done.”

Schools, like the one in Shell Lake and those in Sauk Prairie, are stepping up to the challenge.

“We want our schools,” Shapiro said, “to be a shoulder to lean on.”

Thanks to the new grant, the shoulder just got stronger.