Sauk Prairie thankful for a free Thanksgiving meal

Twenty-six turkeys and 170 pounds of potatoes. Ham. Mashed potatoes. Stuffing. Dinner rolls. Creamed corn. Cranberry sauce. Pies. So many pies! A delicious Thanksgiving meal, and free, to those in Sauk Prairie and the surrounding area.

On Nov. 24, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a sit-down meal starting at noon after a short prayer, a community holiday meal will be had in Sauk Prairie. Taking place at the St. Aloysius gym, 608 Oak Street in Sauk City, it’ll be a place to celebrate the holiday with the community.

“I’m overcome with gratefulness,” said coordinator Mitch Maier, who also said he’s chief bottle washer, when it comes to the event. “Our community comes together.”

With a host of generous donations from local businesses, community organizations, and community members, they served 500 people last year and expects that number to go up this year.

“It keeps going up year after year,” he said, having been the Thanksgiving dinner organizer for the last 10 years.

It was a decade ago when he was watching the local news before his family ate their holiday meal at the Dorf Haus, a German supper club in Sauk City that’s been in the Maier family for decades.

The news report he watched was about the Thanksgiving fellowship in Sauk Prairie that was going to be discontinued.

“’Well, that’s not good,’ I said to myself.”

So, Maier immediately went into town to talk to the organizers of the previous event to see if he might be able to take over.

“There were people who depended on it,” Maier said.

And so he took over. Maier has been running the event ever since with the help and support of the entire community.

“I depend on our volunteers,” he said. “They’ve been here for us every year. They make everything work.”

Children from Prairie du Sac’s St. John’s Lutheran, for example, will be peeling all the potatoes this year. Deliveries are being sent to local Kwik Trips, to first responder stations, to retired nuns, and more, who have to work on Thanksgiving or who, otherwise, aren’t able to make it to the sit-down meal.

Generous donations come from all over the area. Some supporters include Culver’s, Kayser car dealerships, First Weber Realtors, St. Vincent de Paul, Schultz Insurance, Lodi Canning, Wollersheim Winery, Sentry Foods, Milwaukee Valve, and others.

Free Thanksgiving meals are more important than ever with the price of Thanksgiving food soaring. According to statistics by Axios, a Thanksgiving meal, with all the trimmings, costs 20% more than it did last year. In a survey, put out by the America Farm Bureau, the average cost of this year’s holiday meal for 10 is $64.05, up from $53.31 a year ago. It’s the most expensive Thanksgiving dinner in the 37 years of the bureau’s holiday survey.

Similar free Thanksgiving meals are happening in neighboring communities, as well.

In Baraboo, on Nov. 20, there will be a free Thanksgiving meal at Las Milpas Restaurant and Store, care of Faithworks Ministries, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The meal is carry-out only. Pastors Antowan and Ramona Hallmon, with minister Tenesha Sandlin, started serving the free community meals in 2019.

"The free community meals are to simply exhibit the love of Christ, compassion, and bring fellowship to those in need," said Antowan Hallmon. He mentioned there will also be a free community Christmas meal on December 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at at the same location.

A Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving Day will also be in Baraboo at St. Joseph’s school cafeteria, hosted by St. Vincent de Paul.

Reedsburg’s Masonic Thanksgiving dinner for seniors is taking place at Reedsburg’s United Methodist Church.

Mitch Maier said of the Sauk Prairie meal, “It’s so rewarding.” The community, coming together, he said, “makes everything feel better.”