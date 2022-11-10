Sauk Prairie to mark Veterans Day with local youth

Perhaps a kindergartner doesn’t know a lot about Kuwait during the Gulf War. Maybe a second-grader isn’t aware of the fall of Saigon during the Vietnam War. A fifth-grade student might not be a student of the Western Allied Invasion of France during World War II.

The children attending Prairie du Sac’s Grand Avenue Elementary School, however, will know a little something more about patriotism, honoring the military, and good citizenship with a Veterans Day ceremony Friday at 9 a.m. on school grounds in conjunction with Sauk Prairie’s Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).

“It is important for our youth to understand that the freedoms that all Americans enjoy today aren’t free,” stated Craig Trautsch, the school’s principal for the past 18 years. “People sacrificed a lot, including their lives, to allow us to live in the country that we do today.”

The event has been done at the school for several years. The last two years were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will feature patriotic songs, sung by the elementary school students, and a speaker. Additionally, small American flags will be distributed to the students.

This year post vice senior commander Jim Keys will be speaking. The focus of the presentation will be the history of Veterans Day.

“I didn’t learn much about Veterans Day as our students do today,” Trautsch confided. “We knew that the day existed, but not much else was discussed.”

Trautsch, as a young student, wasn’t as able to appreciate what the day meant as the students do today.

“I think it’s great that our students get to meet with veterans and learn about the sacrifices of all the men and women who have served our country.”

The VFW traces its roots to 1899, when veterans of the Spanish-American War and the Philippine Insurrection founded local organizations to secure rights and benefits for their service.

The Wisconsin VFW has a long tradition of serving veterans, military families, and their local communities. Sauk Prairie’s VFW Lachmund-Cramer Post #7694 is committed to serving families in the Sauk Prairie area.

Following the elementary school event, a second public event will take place on Friday, Nov. 11 at 10:45 a.m. outside at the Sauk Prairie Veterans Memorial at the entrance to the Sauk City Riverfront Park.

Post commander Richard “Dick” Nolden will lead in the commemoration of the armistice ending World War I, that originally occurred at 11 a.m. on November 11, 1918. The #7694 Honor Guard will conclude the ceremony.

One day, some future Nov. 11, students at this Friday’s event may be inspired to join the military themselves. In their keepsake possessions will be the little American flags handed out at Grand Avenue Elementary School.