Sauk sheriff identifies Reedsburg man killed in crash

One man was killed and another hospitalized Sunday after the driver crashed in the town of Baraboo, said Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister.
Nicholas Rizzio, a 20-year-old Reedsburg man was riding in the passenger seat. He was pronounced dead at the scene after being injured in the crash. Timothy Olson, 22, of Baraboo, was driving.
At 11:45 p.m. Sunday, dispatchers received a call that a 2011 Chevrolet Impala was in the ditch of County Road W east of the Pikes Peak Road intersection.
Deputies deduced that Olson was headed west along the roadway when he failed to correctly take a curve, leaving the highway on the north side. The Impala then hit a power pole, then a tree, before it came to a rest in the ditch.
Olson was taken via ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Both alcohol and speed are likely factors in the cause of the crash, Meister said, and an investigation remains ongoing.
GALLERY: Sauk County responders
Car vs. trees
A Mitsubishi car sits damaged at the foot of trees in February 2020 in the 12000 block of Highway 33 after its driver left the roadway for an unknown reason while driving westbound toward Baraboo. The crash rerouted traffic for about half an hour and limited drivers to one lane throughout the afternoon.
NEWS REPUBLIC ARCHIVES
Baraboo River accident file
Tracks show where where a vehicle veered off Cascade Mountain Road and into the Baraboo River in January 2019. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said Renee M. Conger, 49, of Neshkoro died after being rescued by Portage fire personnel.
DAILY REGISTER ARCHIVE
091318-sauk-news-car-accident1
The Sauk City Fire Department were dispatched to a car versus farm equipment collision in Roxbury the evening of Sept. 10. Crews worked to remove the fully-loaded chopper box that had been towed by a trailer at the time of the accident.
SAUK CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT/Contributed
091318-sauk-news-car-accident2
UW Medflight was called to the scene of an accident in September 2018 in Roxbury. The Sauk City Fire Department was dispatched to the scene, where crews worked to extricate a man pinned in a car.
SAUK CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT/Contributed
Serious head-on crash
Baraboo emergency personnel work around one of the vehicles involved in a head-on crash Halloween just north of the city.
BRIDGET COOKE/News Republic
Highways 23 and 33
The accident-prone intersection of highways 23 and 33 east of Reedsburg has gotten the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's attention.
BEN BROMLEY/News Republic
Accident photo
Reedsburg police, fire and ambulance crews responded to a single vehicle rollover crash in June 2018 on North Park Street and Sixth Street in Reedsburg. The driver was injured in the crash.
Reedsburg Police Department/Contributed
Sauk County officials
Sauk County Officials investigate the scene of a two vehicle crash in March 2019 on Highway 23 in the Town of Westfield.
ERICA DYNES/Times-Press
Ambulance crash
Sauk County authorities said slick roads contributed to an ambulance crash in April 2019.
Mitchell Travis
Sauk Prairie May 14 Crash
Prairie du Sac Firefighters work at the scene of a fatal crash in May 2019 on Highway 12 and County Highway PF.
Jake Ekdahl
