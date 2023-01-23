Sauk sheriff identifies Reedsburg man killed in crash

One man was killed and another hospitalized Sunday after the driver crashed in the town of Baraboo, said Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister.

Nicholas Rizzio, a 20-year-old Reedsburg man was riding in the passenger seat. He was pronounced dead at the scene after being injured in the crash. Timothy Olson, 22, of Baraboo, was driving.

At 11:45 p.m. Sunday, dispatchers received a call that a 2011 Chevrolet Impala was in the ditch of County Road W east of the Pikes Peak Road intersection.

Deputies deduced that Olson was headed west along the roadway when he failed to correctly take a curve, leaving the highway on the north side. The Impala then hit a power pole, then a tree, before it came to a rest in the ditch.

Olson was taken via ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Both alcohol and speed are likely factors in the cause of the crash, Meister said, and an investigation remains ongoing.

