Sauk sheriff warns of phone scammers pretending to be law enforcement

Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister is warning the public of a phone scam that threatens residents with arrest if they don’t provide financial information.

“The sheriff’s office does not operate in this manner and will never call and demand money in lieu of an arrest,” Meister said in a statement Tuesday.

Meister said scammers are able to use technology that makes it look as though the person is being called from the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office. Scammers are also using the names of real sheriff’s office employees.

The caller claims to be an employee and then threatens the resident with their arrest if they do not provide either personal banking information or purchase pre-loaded debit cards and provide numbers from the cards.

Meister urged anyone who receives this type of call to not provide any personal information and to hang up, then call the sheriff’s office.

