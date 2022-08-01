Say 'Cello' to a new Chamber Music Festival in Spring Green

Spring Green has sprung for a new music festival that will involve strings, storytelling and more. The inaugural ChamberFest will take place at the Spring Green General Store at 137 South Albany Street on Aug. 6 and 7.

The festival will explore the connection between classical music and folk music traditions. The event, inclusive and interactive for all ages, will include a roster of musicians and performers from southcentral Wisconsin.

The event was created by artistic director Zou Zou Robidoux, who was raised in Madison and is now a Montreal-based cellist. She also is a founding member of the Stoughton Chamber Music Festival. The new ChamberFest is also the brainchild of Karin Miller, the owner and chief visionary officer of the Spring Green General Store. The event will be free with a $10 to $20 suggested donation.

“The Spring Green community has such a potent interest and love for the arts,” Robidoux said. “It feels like the arts are embedded in the landscape here. There is a great openness and curiosity for experiencing art and music in non-traditional ways here, which made it feel like a hospitable place to present chamber music on the back porch of a general store!”

Saturday’s back porch performances include Piano Trio No. 39 by Joseph Haydn; the first three movements of Five Folksongs in Counterpoint by Florence Price, and String Quartet No. 2 by Anton Arensky.

Haydn is a towering figure in classical music. He’s been called the “Father of the Symphony,” having composed 107 of them in his lifetime, and the “Father of the String Quartet.”

Florence Price was a trailblazing African-American composer based in Chicago. She was the first African-American woman to have a composition performed by a major orchestra. Arensky was a Russian composer of Romanic classical music.

“I often feel that classical composers are put on a pedestal and that we forget that they were living, curious people who, much like the artists we know and love today, happened to process their experiences through music,” Robidoux said.

Musicians at the event will include Robidoux, Vinicius Sant’Ana, Madlen Breckbill, Micah Behr, and Rachel Bottner.

Following the concert, ChamberFest will open the floor to the River Valley community to share their favorite folk tunes in an hour-long open mic.

Sunday’s concerts will be for families. There will be two children’s concerts featuring a live storyteller, Josh Krause, accompanied by a string trio.

ChamberFest August 6-7, 2022 Spring Green Country Store: 137 South Albany Street, Spring Green Saturday 12 pm: Folk-inspired chamber music concert 1:30 pm: Community open mic Sunday 12 and 1 pm: Children's concerts featuring a live story teller Free with a $10-$20 suggested donation

The festival is supported in part by grants from River City ARTS, Wisconsin Arts Board, Sauk County, Create Wisconsin, and Wisconsin Public Radio.