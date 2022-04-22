Second Reedsburg man gets probation in sexual assault case

The second of two Reedsburg men has seen his sexual assault of a child charge reduced and entered into a deferred prosecution agreement Friday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Carson J. Fusch, 20, was found guilty of two counts of disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing an officer after pleading no contest. Judge Patricia Barrett ordered a deferred sentence for counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child and sexual intercourse with a child 15 or older. A felony count of second-degree sexual assault of a child was dropped.

Barrett ordered two years of probation for the disorderly and resisting charges, with six months in Sauk County Jail with Huber release as a condition of the probation. Other conditions of the probation include providing a DNA sample, undergoing recommended counseling and alcohol and other drug assessment and treatment.

Fusch is prohibited from possessing alcohol or controlled substances and from entering any establishment which has the primary purpose of sale of alcohol, even when he is legally able to purchase it. He was also ordered not to have any contact with the teen he allegedly sexually assaulted and was ordered to pay $2,950 of restitution.

Michael P. Papara, 20, was ordered to 24 months of probation and 30 days in jail with Huber release privileges by Barrett in October after pleading no contest to charges of intercourse with a child and marijuana possession. The sexual assault charge was also removed from his case. Papara had been under a deferred prosecution agreement, which was revoked, that stemmed from 2019 charges of marijuana possession.

According to the criminal complaint:

Fusch was found in the teen’s bed around 2 a.m. Feb. 7, 2020, by the teenager’s parents at a Reedsburg residence. Papara was reportedly getting up from the floor near the bed. The child was found to be naked from the waist down and intoxicated. A later test found the teen had a blood alcohol content of 0.10%.

The child said she didn’t remember any type of sexual activity and was taken to Madison the next day for a sexual assault examination, which revealed multiple injuries and tears to the teen’s genitals and injuries on the abdomen, legs and arms.

Investigators found Papara had a stolen $50 bill and two knives in his underwear. He also had a bag of marijuana, which he admitted to have purchased earlier in Baraboo. Both Papara and Fusch denied any sexual contact with the teenager, claiming they were only at the house because their car had slid off the road nearby.

They told officers they had only touched the teenager to help when the teen became ill due to the effects of alcohol.

Because Papara was the son of a jailer at the Sauk County Jail at the time, the crime was investigated by Toby Johnson of the Richland County Sheriff’s Office to avoid an appearance of conflict of interest. Johnson noted they had taken a cell phone from Papara.

According to the complaint, when Johnson tried to put the phone in airplane mode, the malfunctioning screen instead jumped to a video, which showed Papara in the bedroom in a still preview image. The video was found to be taken at about 12:30 a.m., just a few hours earlier than when the men and teenager were found.

Johnson wrote in the complaint that the video showed Papara and Fusch sexually assaulting the teenager.

When deputies were able to secure a search warrant for the phone, they also found a video in the photo and video messaging app, Snapchat, from Nov. 23, 2020. The video didn’t show faces, but depicted sexual activity and accompanied corresponding photos taken within an hour of the video with Papara and the teen on the bed in the video.

