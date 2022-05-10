Sexual assault case against former Baraboo man dismissed

A former Baraboo man recently saw his sexual assault charges dismissed after fulfilling the terms of a deferred prosecution agreement he entered in October 2020.

Jordan L. Marshall, 25, of La Crosse, had been charged with third- and fourth-degree sexual assault after touching a woman without her consent at a Lake Delton bar.

Sauk County Circuit Court Wendy Klicko dismissed the case May 3 under a 2020 agreement between Marshall and prosecutors that imposed certain conditions for 18 months. Under the agreement, Marshall entered a no contest plea on the fourth-degree sexual assault charge in October 202, and the charge of third-degree sexual assault was dismissed at the request of prosecutors.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman called police in September 2020 after going out to the Green Owl in Lake Delton with a friend. Marshall had been bartending at a nearby restaurant, Monk’s, where he met the pair, who invited him to the bar.

When the woman’s friend went to the bathroom, Marshall was on the dance floor with the woman, who told police he forcefully groped her underneath her clothing.

A bartender interviewed by police said she didn’t see the assault but noticed the woman had been happily dancing before suddenly seeming upset and asking for help. The bartender told police she played a dice game with Marshall as a distraction and the two women left.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.