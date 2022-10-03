Silver alert issued for Wisconsin Dells man

A Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert has been issued in Wisconsin Dells for a city resident.
According to a social media post from the department, Norman Thomas, 77, was last seen on Bowman Road in the city. He is 5' 9" and weights 170 pounds. He has blue eyes, short gray hair, and wears glasses. He was last seen on Oct. 2 at approximately 7 p.m. wearing blue jeans and a long sleeve shirt.
Anyone with information regarding Thomas and his possible whereabouts should contact the Wisconsin Dells Police Department at (608) 253-1611.