Another stretch of highway near Devil’s Lake State Park is in need of pavement and other repairs, which will be done later this decade around the same time.

In addition to the Highway 113 project discussed on March 23, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation held its first public involvement meeting on a 1.1-mile corridor of Wisconsin Highway 136 slated for repairs in 2026. Pavement along the stretch to the south of Baraboo is deteriorating and a box-shaped culvert in bad condition will be replaced with a circular pipe culvert.

The work will be done from the highway’s intersection with Skillet Creek Road near Skillet Creek Campground and the County Highway DL intersection next to the Devil’s Lake entrance. Tanner Carolan, a design engineer with the department, explained the project at the Town of Baraboo town hall on March 29.

“The pavement is deteriorating out there,” said Carolan. “Obviously, there is some cracking. There’s a structure out there right by the County DL intersection (the box-shaped culvert) that’s in need of repairs. The end wall is close to the road, a little to close for comfort and poses a bit of a safety hazard.”

Construction is slated to begin in either the summer of 2026 or fall of 2027, depending on budget reasons. Carolan listed summer of 2028 as the latest in which the project could be finished. Area officials and business owners at the meeting said that fall is the best time to do the work, as local outdoor attractions like Skillet Creek Campground and Devil’s Lake experience higher business volume in the summer.

More information regarding detours and other details of the project can be found on the department website.

Carolan said that the existing 4 inches of pavement will be removed and replaced (with an additional ½-inch layer) and needed repairs below the removed layer will be completed. Rumble strips along the center line will also be added and the aggregate (gravel) shoulder is set to be widened.

Lane width will be slightly narrower on the new road, with 11-foot wide lanes replacing the current 11½-foot thoroughfares. The paved shoulder will be 2 feet wide with the additional 1-foot gravel shoulder.

The dilapidated box-shaped culvert’s pipe replacement will hopefully allow the end wall to be extended farther from the roadway, increasing safety in possible off-road incidents. Carolan said that adding the pipe culvert may require the department to acquire additional real estate in the constructed area.

“We’re kind of waiting on culvert design,” said Carolan. “We’re not exactly sure what size we’re going to put back in there yet.”

Greg Brecka, the project engineer, said that the biggest concern regarding the project is possible needed real estate acquisition. One of the meeting attendees expressed concern as to whether the existing pavement on the stretch will last until the slated construction time.

“If we’re doing culvert work, that would mean more environmental permits,” said Brecka. “That takes a little bit longer.”

Brecka added that the department has plans “in queue” in case needs for the project come sooner than anticipated, but did not provide further details. He added that traffic along the short Highway 136 corridor has a lower volume than the majority of other slated highway projects.

A rusted pipe culvert in the middle of the corridor will also be replaced, with Carolan citing rusting reasons. He added that the department has also begun drafting environmental reports for the project. The full environmental report will be completed late this year.

Access to all homes and businesses along the corridor will be maintained, but the road will be closed to through traffic during the project.