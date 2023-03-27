There are plenty of spring goings-on at the Baraboo Children’s Museum.

On April 1, at the museum, no joke, there will be Breakfast with the Bunny. Pre-registration is required. From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., children will have an opportunity to have their picture taken with the Easter Bunny. Muffins and juice will be provided by Baraboo’s Log Cabin Restaurant and Bakery.

On April 8, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., the museum will hold an Easter egg hunt. Children will be given an egg carton and will have the opportunity to find 12 eggs hidden in the museum. Once 12 eggs are found, they’ll be able to collect treats and also have their picture taken with the Easter Bunny in the museum’s party room.

Additionally, eggs will be incubating at the museum. They may start hatching around Easter. The museum is doing three rounds of incubations this year. The first round will be chickens. The second round will be quail. They will also be trying their luck with one duck egg.

The Easter event at the museum is being sponsored by New Life Community AC Church. The Baraboo church, on its campus, will have Easter happenings, as well. On April 9, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., they’re offering a free community-wide Norwegian pancake breakfast.

Not long after the Easter Bunny hops away for the year, the museum will continue to celebrate spring with activities and initiatives.

On April 13, at Baraboo High School, the museum will have a presence at Family Literacy Night. The museum will offer children attending the festivities, space-themed activities.

The organization is also planning on participating at the 35th annual Spring on the Square. Downtown Baraboo will be abloom with shopping, live music, 80+ artists and crafters, food, kids activities, and more. The event takes place on May 13 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

May will be an exciting time for the museum. New, large exhibit pieces will be arriving to the delight of local families. Pieces coming include a new police station, fire station, burning building, veterinary clinic, restaurant, and car service station. What’s more, they’ll be getting a new tractor and a new train table, to replace their existing train table.

Sara Noll, the museum’s manager, recently said, “As you can see, we have a lot going on.”

Families, upon hearing that, will be hoppy.